England pacer James Anderson, who has had a below-par run this Ashes so far, has been dropped from the playing XI for the third must-win game for England which starts on 6 July.

In the first Test at Edgbaston, he had a figure of 1-109 and admitted the pitch proved to be ‘like kryptonite’ for him and he’d be ‘done’ if the pitches played out the same in the remaining games. In the second Test at Lord’s also the story was the same for Anderson as we gave away 117 runs for just two wickets.

England have lost both the Tests so far, and now find themselves against the wall with no more margin for errors. So they have decided to shake up their playing XI and go into the third game with a new side.

Josh Tongue has also been shown out. Both the pacers will now be replaced by Mark Wood and Chris Woakes. While Moeen Ali, who didn’t play the second game due to a figure injury, will also be seen back in action.

It is pertinent here to recall that during England’s tour Down Under some 18 months ago, it was Wood who came out as the best bowler for his side and his dangerous pace commands respect in the Aussie camp. However, Woakes hasn’t been as good against the guests.

So far as batting is concerned, Ollie Pope is out due to a shoulder injury he sustained in the last game and instead of getting in a batter in his stead, England are to promote Harry Brook to No 3, while Woakes and Ali will be expected to strengthen the lower order.

“It was pretty simple for us to be honest,” Stokes said about Brook who has an average of 67 in test cricket and gathered 132 runs in the first two games.

“When you’ve got a player like Brooky you feel like he could slot into any position. If something was to happen last summer (before he was in the team) from 1-6, Brooky would have come in in any position.

“We feel that Brooky is the type of player who will just take the responsibility and just crack on with it.

“We want to keep Joe (Root) at four, because he’s a remarkable player and Jonny moving up to five was just to get him into the game earlier.”

