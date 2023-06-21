Australia has taken the wind of Bazball’s sail. England’s recently developed Test style, ‘Bazball’, brings the limited-overs approach to the longer format.

The focus here isn’t on enduring but to score as much as you can as fast as you can and winning the match. But that’s exactly what England couldn’t do in the first Ashes Test, which Australia won by two wickets on Tuesday.

This has led to an outburst of reactions on Twitter. Here we have picked up a few for you:

aussies had ended bazball in 2015 wc final itself — Divyanshu (@MSDivyanshu) June 20, 2023

Happy for the declaration. Bazball talks humbled. Got unreal hype due to Pakistan forgeting how to play cricket. — Krishna Kumar (@KrishnaKRM) June 20, 2023

While there were naysayers, there were also those who thought it was a great Test match and the Bazball will bounce back stronger.

Just two captains discussing one of the greatest Tests of all time. What a show this has been from Pat Cummins, Ben Stokes and their teams #Ashes pic.twitter.com/mvhnTJodLW — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) June 20, 2023

That was a special game .. Loved every minute of the whole game .. We are in for a very special series .. Well done Australia this week but I am sure England can bounce back .. #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 20, 2023

Bazball is here to stay, irrespective of the result… — Sandipan Banerjee (@im_sandipan) June 20, 2023

England started the match by batting first and had scored 393 runs before declaring on and calling the Aussies to bat, all on Day 1 itself. The decision didn’t sit well with some English veterans, who believed a total of a little over 400 would have been better given Australia’s batting line-up and the form it had shown in the World Test Championship final against India just a week ago.

But the approach was clear. The total on the board looks defendable and if bowled right the Aussies may not be able to get a lead and then England would have enough time to finish the match to their liking instead of just letting it drag.

Australia just ended up seven runs short of the target. Not the lead Ben Stokes must have expected. This sort of opened the match to both the teams and Australia made good of it by wrapping up England’s second innings on 273, leaving them a very doable target of 281 with almost one-and-half days.

