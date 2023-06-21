Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Ashes 2023: 'Cumball defeated Bazball', Twitterati react to Australia's thrilling two-wicket win at Edgbaston

Opener Usman Khawaja and skipper Pat Cummins played key roles as Australia pulled off a thrilling two-wicket win over England in Birmingham to go 1-0 up in the 2023 Ashes, leading to a deluge of reactions and memes on social media.

Australia captain Pat Cummins (right) celebrates with coach Andrew McDonald after guiding his team to a thrilling two-wicket win over England in the first Ashes Test in Birmingham. AP

Australia has taken the wind of Bazball’s sail. England’s recently developed Test style, ‘Bazball’, brings the limited-overs approach to the longer format.

The focus here isn’t on enduring but to score as much as you can as fast as you can and winning the match. But that’s exactly what England couldn’t do in the first Ashes Test, which Australia won by two wickets on Tuesday.

This has led to an outburst of reactions on Twitter. Here we have picked up a few for you:

While there were naysayers, there were also those who thought it was a great Test match and the Bazball will bounce back stronger.

England started the match by batting first and had scored 393 runs before declaring on and calling the Aussies to bat, all on Day 1 itself. The decision didn’t sit well with some English veterans, who believed a total of a little over 400 would have been better given Australia’s batting line-up and the form it had shown in the World Test Championship final against India just a week ago.

But the approach was clear. The total on the board looks defendable and if bowled right the Aussies may not be able to get a lead and then England would have enough time to finish the match to their liking instead of just letting it drag.

Australia just ended up seven runs short of the target. Not the lead Ben Stokes must have expected. This sort of opened the match to both the teams and Australia made good of it by wrapping up England’s second innings on 273, leaving them a very doable target of 281 with almost one-and-half days.

Updated Date: June 21, 2023 12:16:54 IST

