The David Warner vs Stuart Broad showdown was one of the most eagerly anticipated player battles ahead of the 2023 Ashes, given the number of times the English seamer had dismissed the Australian opener in the past.

On Saturday, Broad would continue to dominate Warner as he cleaned up the southpaw early on Day 2 of the first Test at Birmingham’s Edgbaston Cricket Ground. Broad tempted Warner into a drive with a full delivery, getting an inside edge onto the stumps.

Warner, as a result, was dismissed for a 15th time by the veteran English pacer.

Not only did the dismissal elicit a loud cheer from the Edgbaston crowd with England getting off to an ideal start on the second day, it also led to a barrage of memes on social media. Several netizens took to the microblogging website to troll Warner, who has been going through a mixed run with the bat of late.

Here are select reactions to the dismissal:

Death.

Taxes.

Stuart Broad getting David Warner out tweet in England. Certainties in life.#Ashes — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) June 17, 2023

BUNNY ALERT 🐰 15th instance of Warner falling to Broad in Test Cricket. pic.twitter.com/4972QvUBkT — Shafqat Shabbir (@Chefkat23) June 17, 2023

Broad gets Warner, actually, Warner got Warner. He will be disappointed with that shot. Australia 1-29 pic.twitter.com/tiegvMVTXV — Peter Lalor (@plalor) June 17, 2023

As much as this Warner dismissal is about Stuart Broad, a lot of credit also to the fields Ben Stokes has set for him in this innings, the short cover-point fielder in particular who’s been in his line of sight all innings long #Ashes — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) June 17, 2023

Broad would then strike the very next delivery after dismissing, getting top-ranked Test batter Marnus Labuschagne caught-behind for a golden duck. Labuschagne ended up poking at an outswinger, with English keeper Jonny Bairstow taking a fine catch diving to his right.

Australia were in deep trouble, getting reduced to 29/2 after Broad’s twin strike, when opener Usman Khawaja came to their rescue with a defiant half-century — his 22nd in Tests.

Khawaja, who had a forgettable outing in the World Test Championship Final against India, steadied the ship for the Aussies by stitching valuable partnerships with Steve Smith (16) and Travis Head (50). Head, Australia’s hero in the WTC final, would bring up his 14th Test fifty but would get dismissed by Moeen Ali right after.

