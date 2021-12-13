Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Ashes 2021-22: Australia's Josh Hazlewood injured, ruled of second Test

  • The Associated Press
  • December 13th, 2021
  • 8:42:41 IST

Brisbane: Pace bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the second Ashes cricket Test because of a side strain he sustained in Australia’s nine-wicket win over England in the series-opening match.

Hazlewood picked up the key wickets of Dawid Malan and Joe Root within his first three overs in the first test at the Gabba as England slumped to 11-3 before finally being bowled out for 147. But he bowled just 14 overs in the second innings, and picked up a wicket on Saturday after a prolonged rest.

Australia's Travis Head, left, passes the ball to teammate Josh Hazlewood during Day 3 of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, on 10 December, 2021.AP

Australia's Travis Head, left, passes the ball to teammate Josh Hazlewood during Day 3 of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, on 10 December, 2021.AP

Hazlewood flew home to Sydney on Sunday for further assessment, and the rest of the Australian squad was traveling to Adelaide on Monday. The second test, a day-nighter, starts Thursday.

Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser, who played a tour game for Australia A against the England Lions last week, are in Australia’s squad as pace cover.

Australia's first-choice bowling attack of Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, left-armer Mitchell Starc and spinner Nathan Lyon has had consistent success against England.

Hazlewood's absence will be a big loss for Australia in the day-night environment. His 32 wickets in seven day-night tests are second only to Starc in pink-ball matches.

After the first test finished Saturday, Cummins said Hazlewood's injury is “nothing too serious.” “It wasn’t scary enough to not bowl today.

“It was good he came out today and was able to bowl and get through a really

good spell.”

Hazlewood is still in the selection mix for the third test starting 26 December.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: December 13, 2021 08:42:41 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

The Ashes: From Steve Smith to Ben Stokes, five players to watch out for
First Cricket News

The Ashes: From Steve Smith to Ben Stokes, five players to watch out for

The first Test between England and Australia starts at Brisbane's Gabba on Wednesday. Here's a look at five players who could be match-winners in the Ashes

Highlights, Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Full Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1 in Brisbane at The Gabba: England bowled out for 147
First Cricket News

Highlights, Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Full Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1 in Brisbane at The Gabba: England bowled out for 147

Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane on our live blog.

India vs New Zealand: Tough to bounce back after being bowled out for 60-odd, says Rachin Ravindra
First Cricket News

India vs New Zealand: Tough to bounce back after being bowled out for 60-odd, says Rachin Ravindra

The New Zealand all-rounder, however, promised his team would put up a fight on day four of the second Test against India.