Ashes 2019: England skipper Joe Root says Test defeat at Manchester 'hard to take' as Australia retain Ashes
England, set a huge target of 383 to win at Old Trafford, were bowled out for 197 following some spirited lower-order defiance.
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR Vs IG India Red beat India Green by an innings and 38 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Ballari Tuskers by 8 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 70 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW Vs NEDW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 70 runs
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW Vs NIGW Rwanda Women beat Nigeria Women by 4 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAMW Vs USAW USA Women beat Namibia Women by 6 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Australia beat England by 185 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Sep 12th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs ZIM - Sep 13th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs ZIM - Sep 14th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 11th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 15th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 17th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Chandrayaan 2 landing: A failed attempt is a failure and a loss only if we learn nothing from it
-
KCR expands Telangana Cabinet, inducts son KT Rama Rao, nephew T Harish Rao into Council of Ministers
-
US Open 2019 LIVE Score, Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev, men's singles final: Nadal chases 19th major
-
United States, Taliban keep door open for fresh talks on troop pullout after Donald Trump cancels secret summit
-
Saaho: Prabhas should have picked a smaller film, not tried to match blockbuster success of Baahubali
-
Maharashtra govt seeks plot in Navi Mumbai to build detention centre for illegal immigrants; no link with NRC, says official
-
100 days of Modi 2.0: Economic slowdown fades sheen of govt in second term despite gains in Article 370, triple talaq issues
-
Inside Mumbai's Raj Bhavan Bunker Museum: Underground shelter to offer visitors glimpse into Indian history
-
At Disneyland’s newest attraction, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, embracing the dork side of the Force
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4333
|255
Manchester: Joe Root said he was "bitterly disappointed" after England slipped to defeat in the fourth Test against Australia on Sunday despite a defiant effort to keep their Ashes dream alive.
A disappointed Joe Root and Ben Stokes after the fourth Ashes Test. Reuters
England, set a huge target of 383 to win at Old Trafford, were bowled out for 197 following some spirited lower-order defiance.
Victory left Australia 2-1 up in the five-Test series ahead of next week's finale at the Oval.
"I'm bitterly disappointed," England captain Root told BBC Radio. "I thought the way we fought today, the character we showed, every single one of them can be proud of that today.
"To come so close to taking it to the Oval is hard to take. We've still got to look forward and make sure we level the series.
"I think it's been a good Test wicket, an important toss to win, and we were not quite at our best in the first innings. We fought hard and bravely throughout the game, but we're in the position we are now."
Root hailed Steve Smith, who has scored an astonishing 671 runs at 134.2 including three hundreds in the series despite missing England's one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley with concussion.
"Steve Smith has played very well," he said. "He's a world-class player. You need to take any chance you get at him early. The first Test is probably the difference between the two sides.
"They've bowled well. I think the way we went about our business today was impressive. The guys will take a lot from that.
"You learn a lot about your team and players in situations like this and we stood up to the challenge and fought bravely."
Updated Date:
Sep 09, 2019 00:10:09 IST
Also See
Ashes 2019: Australia retain Ashes with 185-run win over England in fourth Test at Old Trafford
Ashes 2019: England bouncers played into my hands, says Steve Smith after scoring double hundred
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith's double ton at Old Trafford reveals he is more strength than skills