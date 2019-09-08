Ashes 2019: Australia retain Ashes with 185-run win over England in fourth Test at Old Trafford
Victory left Australia 2-1 up in the five-Test series ahead of next week's finale at the Oval. England were dismissed for 197 on the fifth day.
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Live Now
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR Vs IG India Red beat India Green by an innings and 38 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Ballari Tuskers by 8 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Belagavi Panthers by 26 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 70 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW Vs NEDW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 70 runs
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW Vs NIGW Rwanda Women beat Nigeria Women by 4 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAMW Vs USAW USA Women beat Namibia Women by 6 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Australia beat England by 185 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Sep 12th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs ZIM - Sep 13th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs ZIM - Sep 14th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 11th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 15th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 17th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Kashmir after Article 370: As govt lifts curfew after month, Sopore attack shows citizens face renewed jihadist threat
-
KCR expands Telangana Cabinet, inducts son KT Rama Rao, nephew T Harish Rao into Council of Ministers
-
US Open 2019: Daniil v Goliath — First-time finalist Medvedev takes on Rafael Nadal in battle of generations
-
Chinese exports to United States fall by 16% in August as trade war with Washington takes toll
-
Saaho: Prabhas should have picked a smaller film, not tried to match blockbuster success of Baahubali
-
Maharashtra govt seeks plot in Navi Mumbai to build detention centre for illegal immigrants; no link with NRC, says official
-
100 days of Modi 2.0: Economic slowdown fades sheen of govt in second term despite gains in Article 370, triple talaq issues
-
Inside Mumbai's Raj Bhavan Bunker Museum: Underground shelter to offer visitors glimpse into Indian history
-
At Disneyland’s newest attraction, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, embracing the dork side of the Force
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4333
|255
Manchester: Pat Cummins led the way before Josh Hazlewood struck as Australia retained the Ashes with a 185-run win over England in the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Sunday.
England, set a huge target of 383 to win, were bowled out for 197 following some spirited lower-order defiance.
Australia won the fourth Ashes Test by 185 runs. Reuters
Cummins, the world's top-ranked Test bowler, took 4-43 in 24 overs.
The match ended when Craig Overton, who faced 105 balls, was lbw to Hazlewood for 21 after the tailender's review failed to overturn umpire Kumar Dharmasena's decision.
Victory ensured Australia kept hold of the Ashes at 2-1 up with one to play in the five-Test campaign.
If Australia avoid defeat at the Oval next week they will have won their first Test series in England for 18 years.
Jos Buttler, England's last recognised batsman, faced 111 balls either side of tea making 34 when crease occupation was the order of the day.
But his patient vigil ended with a misjudgement that saw Buttler bowled playing no shot to a Hazlewood ball that cut back to hit off stump.
England's 172-7 soon became 173-8 when Jofra Archer was plumb lbw to off-spinner Nathan Lyon.
Yet more than an hour later, Australia had still to separate Overton and Somerset teammate Jack Leach, promoted to No 10 after his last-man heroics helped England to a remarkable one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley.
But part-time leg-spinner Marnus Labuschagne succeeded where Australia's frontline bowlers had failed by ending Leach's 51-ball innings when he turned one out of the rough to have him caught at short leg by Matthew Wade for 12, with England now 196-9.
Smith stars
This match was a triumph for Australia's Steve Smith, the world's leading Test batsman, who scored 211 and 82.
That took his tally for the series to 671 runs at 134.2 including three hundreds, despite Smith missing the third Test with concussion.
England, resuming on their overnight 18-2, got through the first hour of the last day without losing a wicket.
But when Ben Stokes, whose superb 135 not out had sealed a stunning win at Headingley, fell for just one shortly before lunch, England were floundering at 74-4.
They had started the day with makeshift opener Joe Denly 10 not out and Jason Roy eight not out after Cummins had taken two wickets in two balls on Saturday, including Joe Root for a golden duck, the England captain's third nought in five innings.
The most England had made in the fourth innings to win a Test was the 362-9 they posted at Headingley.
But their immediate goal was to bat out the fifth day for a draw -- something they had not done since defying New Zealand at Auckland in 2013.
World Cup-winner Roy, who has struggled to transfer his one-day form into the Test arena, defended solidly until fast bowler Cummins's fine-off cutter found a gap between bat and pad to bowl him for 31.
Stokes, who walked out to a huge ovation, had made just one when Cummins cut one back to the left-handed batsman, with Paine holding a good diving catch off the inside edge.
Stokes did not even wait for umpire Marais Erasmus to raise his finger before leaving the crease.
Denly, 48 not out at lunch, completed a 112-ball fifty when he drove Mitchell Starc down the ground for four.
But he was out for 53 when he gloved a Lyon ball that turned and bounced to Labuschagne at short leg.
The normally attack-minded Jonny Bairstow took 61 balls to make a 25 that ended when he was lbw to Starc.
Brief scores: Australia 1st Innings 497-8 dec (S Smith 211, M Labuschagne 67, T Paine 58, M Starc 54 no; S Broad 3-97)
England 1st Innings 301 (R Burns 81, J Root 71; J Hazlewood 4-57, P Cummins 3-60, M Starc 3-80)
Australia 2nd Innings 186-6 dec (S Smith 82; J Archer 3-45)
England 2nd Innings 197 (J Denly 53; P Cummins 4-43)
Result: Australia won by 185 runs
Series: Australia lead five-match series 2-1.
Updated Date:
Sep 08, 2019 23:12:05 IST
Also See
Ashes 2019: Ben Stokes' life will change forever, says Ian Botham after the all-rounder's match-winning heroics at Headingley
Ashes 2019: England bouncers played into my hands, says Steve Smith after scoring double hundred
Ashes 2019: Pat Cummins double strikes leave Australia on verge of retaining the Ashes, England 365 runs away