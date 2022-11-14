‘As cricketers, we’re role models’: Shahid Afridi slams Mohammed Shami over Shoaib Akhtar tweet

Mohammed Shami’s ‘karma’ tweet aimed at Shoaib Akhtar certainly has taken the internet by storm and has drawn sharp responses from many an ex-Pakistani cricketer, including Shahid Afridi.

Pakistan pace legend Akhtar had tweeted a broken heart emoji on Sunday following Pakistan’s five-wicket loss at the hands of England in the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne. Senior India pacer Shami then quote-tweeted Akhtar with the statement, “Sorry brother. It’s call karma”.

And Afridi, who shared the Pakistan dressing room with Akhtar for more than a decade, wasn’t too pleased by Shami’s response.

“As cricketers, we are ambassadors and role models. Our objective should be to try and dispel the negativity between the two nations. We are neighbours after all. We shouldn’t do things that further spread hatred among the masses. If we end up behaving like this, how what can we expect from the common citizens?” Afridi said on Samaa TV.

The former Pakistan captain urged cricketers to avoid taking such digs at other people even if they had retired from the sport.

“You shouldn’t do such things even if you’re a retired player. But since you’re an active member of the team, it’s better to stay away from such things,” ‘Lala’ added.

Akhtar himself responded to Shami’s post later on Monday, tweeting an image of Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle praising Pakistan for their fightback against England with the caption, “And this what you call sensible tweet ..”

And this what you call sensible tweet .. pic.twitter.com/OpVypB34O3 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 13, 2022

England defeated Pakistan in the final to become only the second team after West Indies to win the T20 World Cup more than once. Additionally, they’re also the only team in the history of the sport to be the ODI and T20I world champions simultaneously.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.