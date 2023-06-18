Prasad opined that not giving the highest Ranji wicket-taker a chance in the Duleep Trophy defeated the purpose of the tournament
Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad took a dig at selectors after the highest wicket-taker in the recent Ranji Trophy, Jalaj Saxena, wasn’t taken into South Zone’s team for the Duleep Trophy.
Prasad opined that not giving the highest Ranji wicket-taker a chance in the Duleep Trophy defeated the purpose of the tournament.
“Just renders the Ranji Trophy useless..what a shame”, he tweeted.
There are many laughable things happening in Indian cricket. The highest wicket taker in Ranji Trophy not being picked even for the South Zone team is as baffling as it gets. Just renders the Ranji Trophy useless..what a shame https://t.co/pI57RbrI81
Related Articles
— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) June 18, 2023
Jalaj took 50 wickets at an economy of 19.26, with six fifers and a best of 8/36, in the Ranji Trophy.
50 wickets at 19.26, six five-fers, best bowling figures of 8/36, Jalaj Saxena has had one fine season🔥YET AGAIN😎
📸 : https://t.co/7oC6UmWwKS (Instagram Account)#RanjiTrophy | #JalajSaxena | #CricketTwitter | #Cricket pic.twitter.com/ynDuMjSp8B
— Indian Domestic Cricket Forum – IDCF (@IDCForum) January 29, 2023
He has over 6000 runs and 400 plus wickets to his name in First Class Cricket and is the only such all-rounder who is still uncapped.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Punjab skipper Mandeep Singh will captain the North Zone in the Duleep Trophy starting June 28. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Prithvi Shaw have been named in the West Zone squad.
Tripura selector Jayanta Dey revealed that he had got in touch with Saha before making the decision to call-up the 20-year-old Porel.
According to an exclusive report on News18 Cricketnext, Sharma represented Haryana Cricket Association in the North Zone selection meeting convened by veteran cricket administrator Anirudh Chaudhary.