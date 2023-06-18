Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • 'As baffling as it gets': Venkatesh Prasad questions Jalaj Saxena's omission from South Zone squad for Duleep Trophy

Cricket

Prasad opined that not giving the highest Ranji wicket-taker a chance in the Duleep Trophy defeated the purpose of the tournament

Jalaj Saxena took 50 wickets at an economy of 19.26, with six fifers and a best of 8/36, in the Ranji Trophy. Image: Twitter/@jalajsaxena33

Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad took a dig at selectors after the highest wicket-taker in the recent Ranji Trophy, Jalaj Saxena, wasn’t taken into South Zone’s team for the Duleep Trophy.

Prasad opined that not giving the highest Ranji wicket-taker a chance in the Duleep Trophy defeated the purpose of the tournament.

“Just renders the Ranji Trophy useless..what a shame”, he tweeted.

Jalaj took 50 wickets at an economy of 19.26, with six fifers and a best of 8/36, in the Ranji Trophy.

He has over 6000 runs and 400 plus wickets to his name in First Class Cricket and is the only such all-rounder who is still uncapped.

Updated Date: June 18, 2023 16:48:18 IST

