Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, picked up his first IPL wicket on Tuesday against the Sunrisers Hyderabad as Mumbai Indians secured a 14-run win. Playing his second match after his debut against Kolkata Knight Riders, Arjun dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar to clinch his maiden scalp in the cash-rich league.

Arjun removed Bhuvneshwar on the penultimate ball of the match as SRH were bowled out for 178, chasing a target of 193. The all-rounder did not get a chance to bat on the night.

Another legend, Sunil Gavaskar, praised Arjun for bowling the final over of the match and added that the youngster seems to have inherited the temperament of his great father.

“Everybody talks about the amazing talent Sachin Tendulkar had at the start of his career. But it was his temperament that was absolutely amazing, and Arjun seems to have inherited that. He seems to be a shrewd thinker as well. It’s always a good sign when a youngster is bowling the final over for the team and delivering,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports Cricket Live.

Talking about his own bowling and his first wickets, Arjun shared that his focus was on executing the plans.

“Obviously it was great getting my first IPL wicket. I just had to focus on what was in hand, the plan and executing it. Our plan was just to bowl wide and get the long boundary into play, make the batsman hit it to the longer side. I love bowling, I am happy to bowl anytime the captain asks me to and just stick to the team plan and give my best,” he said after the match.

“We (Sachin Tendulkar and him) talk about cricket, we discuss tactics before the game and he tells me to back what I practise every game. I just focused on my release, bowling good lengths and lines upfront. If it swings, it’s a bonus, if it doesn’t, so be it.”

Apart from Arjun, Camron Green’s 64 not out 40 and Tilak Varma’s 37 off 17 played a big role in Mumbai’s victory.

Former Australia cricketer Aaron Finch said that young players of Mumbai Indians are now taking up the responsibility in the absence of top guns like Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer.

“The youth are standing up for the Mumbai Indians in the absence of superstars like Jasprit Bumrah and Jofar Archer. The team was missing the big guns badly in the first couple of games but these young kids have taken it upon themselves to deliver now,” Finch said on Star Sports.

