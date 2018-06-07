Budding cricketer and star kid Arjun Tendulkar made another significant progress in his nascent career when he got selected into the India U-19 squad for their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

Arjun, son of batting legend Sachin, has been selected in the squad that will play two four-day fixtures with the tour set to commence in July.

Arjun, a left-arm pacer, had earlier been part of a National Cricket Academy (NCA) camp alongside 25 other U-19 players that took place last week at Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh, according to The Tribune.

Arjun has also represented Mumbai in U-19 cricket, having collected a five-wicket haul against Madhya Pradesh in a Cooch Behar Trophy match in November last year.

Junior Tendulkar has been in the limelight for quite some time now, both for the right as well as wrong reasons. He has shown a plenty of promise as a fast bowler — which incidentally Sachin had aspired to be at one point — and even sent Jonny Bairstow limping with a yorker while bowling in the nets during the England-South Africa Test series in 2017.

However, there have also been accusations of him being favoured over other youngsters due to his father's legacy, especially when he edged out another famous name Pranav Dhanawade (of the 1,009-runs-in-an-innings fame) to the U-16 zonal squad. However, Dhanawade's father Prashant cleared the air over the controversy, stating that the selection had been made before his son's record-breaking innings, and that Arjun had made it to the squad purely on the basis of his hard work.

Arjun, though, couldn't break into the one-day squad for the Sri Lanka tour, which will be led by Aryan Juyal.

India U-19 squad for 2 four-day games: Anuj Rawat (C), Atharva Taide, Devdutt Padikkal, Aryan Juyal (WK), Yash Rathod, Ayush Badoni, Sameer Choudhary, Siddharth Desai, Harsh Tyagi, YD Mangwani, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Akash Pande, Mohit Jangra, Pawan Shah.

India U-19 squad for one-days: Aryan Juyal (C) (WK), Anuj Rawat,, Devdutt Padikkal, Atharva Taide, Yash Rathod, Ayush Badoni, Sameer Choudhary, Siddharth Desai, Harsh Tyagi, YD Mangwani, Ajay Devgaud, Y Jaiswal, Mohit Jangra, Akash Pande, Pawan Shah.