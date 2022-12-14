Arjun Tendulkar scores century on Ranji Trophy debut, replicates father Sachin's feat

Arjun Tendulkar is playing for Goa, and not Mumbai, in order for more game time. He had represented Mumbai in last year's domestic season.
Goa: Arjun Tendulkar repeated father Sachin Tendulkar’s feat of scoring a century on first class debut while representing Goa against Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy on Wednesday.
Sachin Tendulkar had also scored a century on his Ranji Trophy debut, almost exactly 34 years back. Tendulkar, then 15, had scored a century against Gujarat at the Wankhede Stadium.
Arjun, 23, brought up the ton in 178 balls while coming in to bat at No 7. His inning witnessed 15 boundaries and two sixes at the Goa Cricket Association Academy.
Arjun and Suyash S Prabhudesai stitched an unbeaten 209 run stand for the sixth wicket going into the Tea break.
Prabhudesai, who came in at No 3, scored a century of his own. He was unbeaten on 172 runs at the break.
Arjun Tendulkar is playing for Goa, and not Mumbai, in order for more game time. He had represented Mumbai in last year’s domestic season.
The left arm seamer has 8 wickets in List A cricket and 12 wickets in T20s.
