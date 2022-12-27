Apart from being hit around the park by Australian batters, South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje was also stuck by a spider-cam on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG. However, no injury was reported as he quickly stood up on his own. A number of clips of the scene, recorded from different angled, were shared across social media.

Here’s the @FoxCricket Flying Fox / Spider Cam doing its bit to help the Aussie cricketers build a healthy lead against South Africa… 😬🎥 Hope the player it collided with (Nortje?) is okay! #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/9cIcPS2AAq — Ari (@arimansfield) December 27, 2022



The bizarre occurrence transpired during Australia’s first innings. It was a break between two overs when Nortje was taking his position at the backward square region. The Aussie batters were altering their kits with the 12th man. In between these, the Fox Sports’ ‘Flying Fox’ camera approached Nortje and hit the pacer directly on his head. The collision was so intense that the cricketer immediately fell to the ground.



The on-field umpires were not too far from the spot and had a close view. After the incident, they, accompanied by opponent batter Steve Smith, rushed to the spot to offer assistance to Nortje. The fielder seemed to be fit and fine and the match resumed right away.

Batting first, South Africa were bundled out for just 189 runs in the first innings. A five-wicket haul from Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green led to the collapse. In reply, David Warner shone with the bat on his 100th Test for the country. He registered a double-century in 254 deliveries before retiring hurt. The Australian opener recorded his last Test century back in January 2020. He had been struggling hard for a three-digit score for quite a long time.

Australia finished Day 2 on 386/3 and with a lead of 197 runs. Apart from Warner, Smith also played a crucial knock and contributed 85 runs to the team’s total.

