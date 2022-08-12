Andre Russel expresses discontent with Phil Simmons' remark on T20 WC squad

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russel has expressed discontent against coach Phil Simmon's remark on the unavailability of the players for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

Cricket West Indies is struggling hard to build a solid squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup which is barely two months away. They will need to play the first round of the tournament to qualify for the Super 12 round. But the unavailability of players has become a matter of concern for the selectors.

Following the issue, the West Indies head coach Phil Simmons expressed his discontent and made a remark about the players who have declared themselves unavailable because of their commitment to franchise cricket. He noted, “We cannot beg people for playing for their country.”

Among the big names apart from Russell, the availability of Sunil Narine, Evin Lewis, and Oshane Thomas is also doubtful.



Caribbean icon Andre Russell who has not been associated with the West Indies unit since the 2021 T20 World Cup, was not amused by the comment. After Phil Simmons’ words came out, the hard-hitting all-rounder wasted no time sharing a screenshot of a news report on the same on Instagram.

He captioned the post, “I know this was coming but am gonna stay quiet!” He also used angry emojis along with the caption to express his discontent. The post did not go unnoticed by cricket enthusiasts around the globe and has garnered more than 50,000 likes so far. With no surprise, the post divided the internet.

While some of the users blamed Cricket West Indies for their lack of the required infrastructure, some have pointed out the players running behind money without considering the needs of their country.

As Andre Russell has not revealed the actual reason behind his distance from the national squad, some commenters urged him to make it clear in front of the selectors.

One of the users wrote, “Give chance to people who have actually tried for the West Indies.” Another individual pleaded, “Russell…please play. They need you.”

Andre Russell is now playing for Manchester Originals in The Hundred in England. Apart from him, spinner Sunil Narine is also there, playing for the Oval Invincibles. Both of them missed the home series against India and subsequently, the current series against New Zealand. Andre Russell reportedly has also included himself in the list of overseas players for the UAE’s International League T20 which is slated to start in January 2023.

