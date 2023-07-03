Amol Muzumdar is set to become the new head coach of the Indian women’s cricket team, a report said on Monday. Muzumdar, Durham coach Jon Lewis and Tushar Arothe, former Women in Blue coach, are in the race for the top spot.

As per the news agency PTI, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik found the presentation of Mazumdar as the “most impressive”.

“The CAC was most impressed with Amol’s presentation who was very clear in his plans for the women’s team. The other presentations were good too but his was by far the best. He will most likely be recommended for the job,” a BCCI official told PTI.

The Indian team has been without a head coach since December 2022 when Ramesh Powar was removed from the spot.

If selected, Muzumdar’s first assignment with the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would be the upcoming tour of Bangladesh which begins on 9 July. India are scheduled to play three T20Is and the same number of ODIs in Mirpur.

Muzumdar was recently the coach of the Mumbai team in the Ranji Trophy and has also worked with Rajasthan Royals in IPL and South Africa.

The target for Muzumdar would be to win an ICC title with the Indian team which has often fallen short in the final stages.

The next T20 World Cup is in Bangladesh in 2024 while India will host the ODI World Cup in 2025.

“Fitness is a major area of improvement for the women’s cricket team. Some of the players in the national side really need to work on their fitness. Muzumdar also highlighted the need to have a full fledged support staff, including a mental trainer.

“He is fully aware of what this team needs to get to the next level,” the Board official added.

