Ambati Rayudu on Wednesday decided to step away from all formats of cricket and levels of the game. In a letter to the national board (BCCI), the now former India middle-order batsman said, "I have come to the decision to step away from the sport and retire from all forms and levels of the game."

The 33-year-old expressed his gratitude to BCCI and all the state associations including Hyderabad, Baroda, Andhra and Vidharbha, and IPL franchises Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians for their support. "I would like to take this opportunity to thank the BCCI and all the state associations that I have represented which include Hyderabad, Baroda, Andhra and Vidharbha. I also would like to thank the two IPL franchises MI and CSK for their support," he continued.

Rayudu also thanked captains MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli under whom he played. "It has been an honour and privilege to have represented our country. I would like to thank the captains I have played under, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and especially Virat Kohli who always had shown great belief in me throughout my career with the Indian team," he said.

The cricketer was snubbed from the World Cup squad and in place of him, all-rounder Vijay Shankar was given a chance in the team. While announcing the squad, chief selector MSK Prasad had said, "After the Champions Trophy, we tried a lot of middle order batsmen, which includes (Dinesh) Karthik as well. We gave Rayudu many chances, but Shankar gives us the ability with the three dimensions (bowling, batting, fielding). If the conditions are suitable, he can come in as an all-rounder. Shankar is a batsman who can bowl, we are looking to play him at number four."

Following the announcement, Rayudu took to Twitter and posted a cheeky message. "Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup," Rayudu had tweeted.

To compound the disappointment for Rayudu, even after injuries to Shikhar Dhawan and Shankar, Rayudu was not called into the squad. Dhawan and Shankar were replaced by Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal respectively.

The unexpected decision left many surprised and they took to Twitter to express their displeasure with the BCCI, the selectors and loss of talent for the Indian side.

Feeling absolutely sorry for @RayuduAmbati , a young man with a promising career denied of opportunities so many times that he gave up and quit international cricket. Hope we continue to see him rock in IPL & wish him all the luck for his future endeavours. #AmbatiRayudu — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) July 3, 2019

One tweet can lead to a retirement. For a few RTs, for appearing smart against a vindictive cricket board. What a sad end. #AmbatiRayudu — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 3, 2019

So Ambati Rayudu has retired from cricket. Poor guy, deserved to play this World Cup #Ambatirayudu — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) July 3, 2019

What a premature end to a career marred by controversies, setbacks and lack of opportunities !! #Ambatirayudu s retirement highlights the importance of proper nurturing and handling of talents and behaviours !! A nice bloke often misunderstood. All the best @RayuduAmbati go well — Mikkhail Vaswani (@MikkhailVaswani) July 3, 2019

This is how AMBATI RAYUDU waited for getting picked in team by BCCI#Ambatirayudu pic.twitter.com/5o92KOZ5Dc — Subham (@subhsays) July 3, 2019

From retiring from first class cricket to being India's No. 4 to not even being picked in the squad to being overlooked twice, all this in a span of 1 year has ultimately taken its toll. Rayudu is a fine example of a talent that could have been. Damn, I feel bad. #Ambatirayudu — Manya (@CSKian716) July 3, 2019

I feel sorry for this champion, he announced retirement from international Cricket. BCCI betrayed him by not selecting aft injury to Dhawan & Shankar. #Ambatirayudu #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/EoGi3FT0k1 — Anil patil (@beingani10) July 3, 2019

#ThankYouRayudu for all the memories you have given to us #MI fans. I can never forget your last ball SIX against KKR at Eden garden. Have a happy retirement! #Ambatirayudu pic.twitter.com/xCJzR5dGeM — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) July 3, 2019

News about #Ambatirayudu retirement is heart breaking. He is unluckiest cricketer. He was caption of India U19 He played for ICL and was banned by BCCI for that. When BCCI recalled him, Age was not at his side. He had a dream to play in WC for India but was not included. — Chowkidar Nirav Modi (@niiravmodi) July 3, 2019

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir blasted the MSK Prasad-led senior selection panel by saying the five selectors combined would not have made the runs Rayudu has scored in his career. "According to me, the selectors have been a complete disappointment this World Cup. Rayudu's retirement decision is because of them and their decision-making skills are to be blamed for this," Star Sports expert Gambhir said.

"Five selectors combined would not have made the runs Rayudu has in his career. I feel extremely sad about this retirement. Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal got selected amidst the World Cup injuries, and anyone in Rayudu's place would have felt equally bad," said Gambhir.

"A cricketer like him that has played so well in the IPL and for the nation, scored three 100's and ten 50's, and despite that if a player has to retire - it is a sad moment for Indian cricket," Gambhir added further.

