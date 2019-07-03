First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 40 Jul 02, 2019
BAN vs IND
India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs
ICC CWC | Match 39 Jul 01, 2019
SL vs WI
Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 23 runs
ICC CWC Jul 04, 2019
AFG vs WI
Headingley, Leeds
ZIM in IRE Jul 04, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Gautam Gambhir says Ambati Rayudu didn't deserve ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 snub, blames selection panel for batsman’s retirement

Gautam Gambhir minced no words as he placed the blame for Ambati Rayudu's premature retirement, squarely on the undeserved world cup snub by the selection panel

Press Trust of India, Jul 03, 2019 16:55:18 IST

Mumbai: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday blasted the MSK Prasad-led senior selection panel after middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu decided to retire from all forms of cricket.

Ignored for the ongoing Cricket World Cup, Rayudu announced his retirement from all forms of the game without specifying any reasons in his email to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"According to me, the selectors have been a complete disappointment this World Cup. Rayudu's retirement decision is because of them and their decision-making skills are to be blamed for this," Star Sports expert Gambhir said on Cricket Live.

File image of Ambati Rayudu. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCI

File image of Ambati Rayudu. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCI

Gambhir, who played 58 Tests and 147 ODIs, minced no words in targeting the selectors. "Five selectors combined would not have made the runs Rayudu has in his career. I feel extremely sad about this retirement. Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal got selected amidst the World Cup injuries, and anyone in Rayudu's place would have felt equally bad," said Gambhir.

He termed Rayudu's decision to retire as a sad moment for Indian cricket. "A cricketer like him who has played so well in the IPL and for the nation, scored three 100's and ten 50's, and despite that, if a player has to retire — it is a sad moment for Indian cricket," Gambhir added.

Rayudu played 55 ODIs for India, scoring 1694 runs at an average of 47.05. The player, who could never break into the Test team, was in the spotlight before the World Cup. Declared the preferred number four batsman by captain Virat Kohli not many months ago, Rayudu was ignored as Vijay Shankar got the nod in India's final squad for the big event.

At that time, chief selector MSK Prasad had said that the Tamil Nadu all-rounder Shankar brings three dimensions to the game- as a middle-order batsman who can bowl at a medium pace and is also a handy fielder — and that was the reason he got the nod ahead of Rayudu.

Rayudu reacted on his omission with a sarcastic tweet that he would watch the World Cup wearing 3D glasses, in an obvious reference to chief selector Prasad's defence of Vijay Shankar's selection.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2019 17:01:04 IST

Tags : Ambati Rayudu, BCCI, Board Of Control For Cricket In India, Cricket, Gautam Gambhir, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India, Indian Cricket Team, Mayank Agarwal, MSK Prasad, Rishabh Pant, SportsTracker, Tamil Nadu, Vijay Shankar

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 8 6 1 1 13
New Zealand 8 5 2 1 11
England 8 5 3 0 10
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
Sri Lanka 8 3 3 2 8
Bangladesh 8 3 4 1 7
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 8 1 6 1 3
Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6257 123
2 India 6471 122
3 New Zealand 4517 113
4 Australia 5411 113
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all