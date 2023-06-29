Ambati Rayudu, former India cricketer, announced his decision to enter Andhra Pradesh politics. He is likely to take up membership of the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The 37-year-old, who bid adieu to the sport after winning the IPL with Chennai Super Kings and played his last game in the final against Gujarat Titans on May 29. He’s been touring his native Guntur district “to understand the issues confronting the people at the grassroots level,” people familiar with the matter said.

Rayudu had on May 30 announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

“I shall soon enter politics in Andhra Pradesh to serve the people. Before that, I have decided to visit different parts of the district to know the people’s pulse and understand their problems,” Rayudu told local reporters during his visit to Mutluru village of Vatticherukuru block in the district on Wednesday.

Had a great meeting with honourable CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy garu along with respected Rupa mam.and csk management to discuss the development of world class sports infrastructure and education for the underprivileged. Govt is developing a robust program for the youth of our state pic.twitter.com/iEwUTk7A8V — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) June 8, 2023

The batter explained he was touring the rural areas to understand people’s needs and how he could fulfil them. “I shall come out with a concrete action plan on how to go about in politics and which platform I would choose,” he said.

Rayudu had also visited the Mulankareshwari temple in Aminabad village and offered prayers. He also offered prayers at Sai Baba Temple and Bala Yesu Church in Phirangipuram.

At Mutlur village, the former Indian cricketer interacted with school students and shared lunch with them.

There is no certainty which party he will work with but speculation is rife that he will join the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.