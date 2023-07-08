Ambati Rayudu was roped in by CSK's sister entity Texas Super Kings in the Major League Cricket.
Former India batter Ambati Rayudu has withdrawn from the upcoming and inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) tournament in USA due to personal reasons.
Rayudu had signed up with Chennai Super Kings’ sister franchise Texas Super Kings soon after announcing his retirement from the IPL in June. He had played his last for CSK in the final which they won in thrilling fashion over Gujarat Titans.
The development comes at a time when BCCI is considering introducing a colling off period to prevent the trend of “pre-determined” retirements of Indian cricketers.
Active players are barred from playing in overseas T20 leagues but the retired ones are allowed.
“Ambati Rayudu will not be available to participate in the first season of the MLC with Texas Super Kings due to personal reasons,” Texas Super Kings said in a statement.
The Major League Cricket (MLC) will be played in the USA from July 13 to 30. IPL franchises Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians had acquired teams in the competition.
