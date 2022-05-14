Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Ambati Rayudu announces IPL retirement after CSK's exit, deletes tweet later

Ambati Rayudu announced on Twitter he was retiring at the end of the on-going Indian Premier League season. But in a bizarre turn of events, the tweet was taken down after a few minutes.

After Chennai Super Kings' exit from the league after a humbling defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians, Rayudu reportedly took the decision of stepping down.

File image of Ambati Rayudu. Image: Sportzpics

File image of Ambati Rayudu. Image: Sportzpics

The situation is pretty similar to 2019, when Rayudu's '3 dimensional' tweet, aimed at India selector MSK Prasad, went viral. The tweet was in response to him having been excluded from the World Cup 2019 squad. He then quit from international cricket before doing a U-turn.

As per a report, Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Vishwanathan claims the decision to announce retirement came as a psychological reaction after being dissatisfied with his performances. Vishwanathan added Rayudu will continue to be a part of CSK.

"I am happy to announce that this will be my last ipl. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey." Rayudu had tweeted in the original message.

Before the tweet was taken down, netizens and former players reacted to the declaration.

Irfan Pathan reminisced his time with Rayudu since U-19 days.

Having played for 13 years under the banners of the two most successful teams in IPL, Mumbai Indians and CSK, Rayudu has carved out a niche for himself as a dependable player. He notched 4,187 runs at an average of 30 in IPL since 2010 and has scored one hundred and 22 fifties. He recently became the 10th Indian batter to reach 4,000 runs in IPL.

Ahead of the IPL auctions, Rayudu was not retained by Chennai. Later, CSK bought back Rayudu at the auction for ₹ 6.75 crore .

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsIPL Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 and  IPL 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 14, 2022 15:04:50 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2022: 'Classy stuff', Twitter elated with Ruturaj Gaikwad's performance as CSK thump SRH
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: 'Classy stuff', Twitter elated with Ruturaj Gaikwad's performance as CSK thump SRH

Batter Ruturaj Gaikwad surged back to form against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

IPL 2022: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway script partnership record for CSK in SRH victory
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway script partnership record for CSK in SRH victory

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway scored 182 runs together as CSK defeated SRH by 13 runs.

IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja hands over CSK captaincy back to MS Dhoni
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja hands over CSK captaincy back to MS Dhoni

CSK have endured a disappointing start to the ongoing season, with just two wins in eight games, and lie in ninth place in the 10-team IPL points table with four points