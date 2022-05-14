Ambati Rayudu announces IPL retirement after CSK's exit, deletes tweet later

Ambati Rayudu announced on Twitter he was retiring at the end of the on-going Indian Premier League season. But in a bizarre turn of events, the tweet was taken down after a few minutes.

After Chennai Super Kings' exit from the league after a humbling defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians, Rayudu reportedly took the decision of stepping down.

The situation is pretty similar to 2019, when Rayudu's '3 dimensional' tweet, aimed at India selector MSK Prasad, went viral. The tweet was in response to him having been excluded from the World Cup 2019 squad. He then quit from international cricket before doing a U-turn.

As per a report, Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Vishwanathan claims the decision to announce retirement came as a psychological reaction after being dissatisfied with his performances. Vishwanathan added Rayudu will continue to be a part of CSK.

CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan on Ambati Rayudu: No no he's not retiring. Maybe he wasn't happy with his performances and might have put it out. Just a psychological thing, I reckon. He'll be with us.#IPL2022 — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) May 14, 2022

CSK CEO (in NDTV to @vroy38) said "Rayudu is not retiring". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 14, 2022

"I am happy to announce that this will be my last ipl. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey." Rayudu had tweeted in the original message.

Before the tweet was taken down, netizens and former players reacted to the declaration.

Irfan Pathan reminisced his time with Rayudu since U-19 days.

Played cricket with you since our u-19 days. Always admire your batting and energy you give on the field. Wish you well for your journey ahead brother. You have done very well and should be proud of your achievement @RayuduAmbati — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 14, 2022

Ambati Rayudu had his 3D glasses on when he tweeted about the retirement but as he soon as he took them off, he deleted it! (Pun intended) — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) May 14, 2022

This is just annoying,disgusting behavior from csk management and dhoni ..First raina then fake injury of jadeja and unfollowing him from insta..

Then creating pressure on raydu to take retirement .#Shame_on_csk #IPL #ambatirayudu #IPL20222 #CSK #dhoni pic.twitter.com/yk0dl2CsAP — Pk45 (@Vitamin_purutin) May 14, 2022

Ambati Rayudu posted IPL retirement tweet then he Realised that he can become CSK captain next season:#ambatirayudu #CSK#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/PJ9q5XJGWd — sᴀᴏᴏᴅ™ (@kohlistianokhan) May 14, 2022

Having played for 13 years under the banners of the two most successful teams in IPL, Mumbai Indians and CSK, Rayudu has carved out a niche for himself as a dependable player. He notched 4,187 runs at an average of 30 in IPL since 2010 and has scored one hundred and 22 fifties. He recently became the 10th Indian batter to reach 4,000 runs in IPL.

Ahead of the IPL auctions, Rayudu was not retained by Chennai. Later, CSK bought back Rayudu at the auction for ₹ 6.75 crore .

