Deepti Sharma put in an impressive all-round show as India defeated South Africa by 27 runs in the first match of the T20I tri-series. Batting first, India scored 147/6 with major contributions coming from opener Yastika Bhatia (35), Deepti (33) and Amanjot Kaur (41 not out). In reply, South Africa were restricted to 120.

Yastika opened for India as Shafali Verma is captaining the U19 side in the T20 World Cup. India had a poor start as Smriti Mandhana (stand-in captain), Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues and Devika Vaidya got out on single digit scores. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur did not play the match due to an illness. India reeling at 69/5, Yastika and Deepti put up a 76-run partnership before Amanjot scored a quick-fire 40 from the No 7 spot to help India score a winning total.

Hosts batting also had an off day as Indian spinners scripted an excellent outing at Buffalo Park. Deepti took three wickets, while Devika added two. Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav and Sneh Rana also picked up a wicket each.

India will next take on West Indies in the tri-series on 23 January. West India and South Africa will play the next match of the tri-series on 21 January.

All matches are being played in East London.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.