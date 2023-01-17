The recent performances of Babar Azam have brought the Pakistan skipper under the scanner. Several questions have been raised regarding his leadership ability as well. Now, another unpleasant situation related to his personal life transpired in his career but eventually proved to be entirely “fake news.”

A user named Dr Nimo Yadav was the person who first dropped some dirty WhatsApp chats and private videos, allegedly of the Pakistan batter, on his personal Twitter handle, claiming them as a “leak.” As soon as the screenshots grabbed the attention of Internet users, Azam turned out to be one of the controversial topics on social media.

It hardly took any time for the media files to go viral across different platforms. Yadav accused Babar Azam of exchanging dirty chats with the girlfriend of another Pakistani player. He wrote in the caption, “Babar Azam is sexting with the GF of another Pakistan cricketer and is promising her that her bf won’t be out of the team if she keeps sexting with him.”

Babar Azam sexting with gf of another Pakistan cricketer and promising her that her bf won’t be out of team if she keeps sexting with him is just 👎🏿 I hope allah is watching all this . pic.twitter.com/nlKEp55dUB — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) January 15, 2023

The false claim soon became the talk of the town and also caught the attention of the cricketer himself. In reply, Azam shared a cryptic post on Twitter, accompanied by a photo of himself with Newcastle’s Tyne Bridge in the backdrop. He noted, “Doesn’t take too much to be happy.”

Doesn’t take too much to be happy ☺️ pic.twitter.com/udKmZTHl6V — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) January 16, 2023

Now, since the topic has been earning global attention and hitting the headlines of major media outlets, Yadav has come forward rubbishing all of his previous claims. He cleared the fact through another tweet on his account. He shared a news package of media outlets covering the viral chats and videos.

What a clown 🤡 media we have, mirror now telecasted a dedicated show based on my satirical tweet and put nasty allegations on Babar Azam without even verifying the source of the news (me).@MirrorNow I was the one who started bf in team story, this was fake. Apologise to Babar pic.twitter.com/OKMgD7fo4L — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) January 17, 2023

Yadav penned a long note and slammed the media organisations saying, “What a clown media we have, mirror now telecasted a dedicated show based on my satirical tweet and put nasty allegations on Babar Azam without even verifying the source of the news (me). I was the one who started the bf-in-team story, this was fake.” He further offered his apologies to Babar Azam.

Moreover, Yadav responded to a tweet by the Australian daily, Fox Cricket. He asked the organisation to delete their Tweet referring to Babar Azam’s fake private messages and videos. Yadav also made it clear that he did this in a “satirical way.”

Delete this tweet, “bf in team for sexting” story is false, I did this in a satirical way. — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) January 17, 2023

Later, Yadav released a detailed statement eliminating all the doubts. His tweet read, On a serious note, to all who are saying you should not have done this. Don’t enjoy it when I do this to people or parties you don’t like. Second, I don’t go to anyone here to RT or like my tweet in DM. Third, it’s not my job. Media is picking what news. Fourth, I use Twitter for my fun.”

On a serious note, to all who are saying you should not have done this Don’t enjoy when I do this to people or party you don’t like Second I don’t go to anyone here to RT or like my tweet in DM Third it’s not my job Media is picking what news Fourth I use twitter for my fun — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) January 17, 2023

Twitter users fumed at Yadav for spreading a nasty rumour to defame a respected cricketer like Babar Azam. Presently, the hashtag “We Stand with Babar Azam” is going viral across the internet world. Some fans also called for a legal suit against the person.

Previously, in another case, Azam got involved in a personal life-related controversy. In 2020, a woman who claimed to be Azam’s childhood friend alleged that the cricketer promised to marry her and got her pregnant. But, later, she decided to withdraw all the charges.

