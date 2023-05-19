Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • 'All rise for the King': Virat Kohli slams first IPL hundred in four years, sets up comfortable win for RCB over SRH

Kohli smashed a 63-ball 100 and stitched a match-winning 172-run opening partnership with Faf du Plessis to help Royal Challengers Bangalore chase down the 187-run target set by Sunrisers Hyderabad in a canter.

Virat Kohli walks back to the Royal Challengers Bangalore dugout after smashing a match-winning 100 off 63 deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad. Sportzpics

Virat Kohli produced one of the finest knocks of his career to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to an eight-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on Thursday.

And what made the evening even more memorable for the RCB opener and former captain was the fact that he ended a long wait for a cherished milestone — that of his first hundred in the IPL since 2019.

Kohli, who teed off from the word go after RCB were set a challenging 187-run target by SRH at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, brought up the milestone with a mighty six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s bowling in the 18th over of the chase, going for a flick over the midwicket region.

Watch Kohli complete his century with a six here:

And here are some of the reactions to his century on Twitter:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In the process, Kohli would equal former RCB teammate and West Indian legend Chris Gayle’s record for most centuries in the IPL — 6. Kohli also happens to be the leading run-scorer in the history of the IPL with 7,162 runs to his name.

Though he setup the victory with the magnificent knock as well as the solid opening partnership, he would not be able to see his team through till the very end as he would depart the very next ball, getting caught by Glenn Phillips right in front of the midwicket boundary rope.

While Kohli had ended a three-year wait for the highly-anticipated 71st international hundred in the Asia Cup last year and would soon score centuries in the ODI and Test formats as well, a century in IPL was all that was left for Kohli to finally bury the ghosts of his wretched run with the bat that began shortly after the start of the COVID pandemic.

Updated Date: May 19, 2023 00:26:32 IST

