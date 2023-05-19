Virat Kohli produced one of the finest knocks of his career to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to an eight-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on Thursday.

And what made the evening even more memorable for the RCB opener and former captain was the fact that he ended a long wait for a cherished milestone — that of his first hundred in the IPL since 2019.

Kohli, who teed off from the word go after RCB were set a challenging 187-run target by SRH at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, brought up the milestone with a mighty six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s bowling in the 18th over of the chase, going for a flick over the midwicket region.

Watch Kohli complete his century with a six here:

A magnificent CENTURY by Virat Kohli 🔥🔥 Take a bow, King Kohli! His SIXTH century in the IPL.#TATAIPL #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/gd39A6tp5d — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 18, 2023

And here are some of the reactions to his century on Twitter:

What a day of cricket! 🔥🏏 @imVkohli brings up yet another magnificent century, showcasing his class and determination. True batting genius! 👏 And a huge shout out to @faf1307 for an absolute gem of an innings ❤️#RCBvSRH #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/lJo3zL0AzA — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 18, 2023

All rise for the King 👑 what a spectacular innings @imVkohli 💯 a treat to watch! @RCBTweets #RCBvsSRH — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 18, 2023

what a inning by one and only the real king @imVkohli take a bow. pic.twitter.com/3wOA8hj0Ki — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) May 18, 2023

King Kholi what a knock bhai @imVkohli 👑🔥🔥🙌🏻 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) May 18, 2023

KOHLI IN A CHASE. That’s it. That’s the Tweet. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Wayne Parnell (@WayneParnell) May 18, 2023

In the process, Kohli would equal former RCB teammate and West Indian legend Chris Gayle’s record for most centuries in the IPL — 6. Kohli also happens to be the leading run-scorer in the history of the IPL with 7,162 runs to his name.

Though he setup the victory with the magnificent knock as well as the solid opening partnership, he would not be able to see his team through till the very end as he would depart the very next ball, getting caught by Glenn Phillips right in front of the midwicket boundary rope.

While Kohli had ended a three-year wait for the highly-anticipated 71st international hundred in the Asia Cup last year and would soon score centuries in the ODI and Test formats as well, a century in IPL was all that was left for Kohli to finally bury the ghosts of his wretched run with the bat that began shortly after the start of the COVID pandemic.

