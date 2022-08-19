Alex Hales becomes first Englishman to breach 10,000-club in Chris Gayle-led highest T20 run-scorers list

With the T20 World Cup knocking at the door, every board is busy with building a concrete squad before featuring on the big platform. Nowadays, there are a lot of opportunities for players to polish their skills by playing the shortest format of the game, thanks to the franchise tournaments. The current ongoing English league, ‘the Hundred’ is no exception in this regard.

The hundred-ball clashes are providing a great platform for the batters as they have been enjoying a run-fest there. England opener Alex Hales, who is serving the Trent Rockers in the tournament, is making enough noise with the bat about his comeback to the international circuit.

During his five innings so far, Hales has registered 199 runs off 119 deliveries. He now stands at the fourth spot in The Hundred’s highest run-getters' tally. The top three positions are also acquired by English batters. Dawid Malan is topping the table with 241 runs to his name while Jos Buttler is at second and Will Jacks is at third scoring 203 and 201 runs respectively.

Alex Hales becomes the first England cricketer to score 10000 runs in T20 cricket. Most runs:

10044 - Alex Hales

8526 - Luke Wright

8462 - Jos Buttler

8306 - James Vince

8290 - Ravi Bopara#TheHundred — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) August 17, 2022

Most excitingly, The Hundred matches have also been considered T20s while preparing the tally of highest run-scorers in the format. The tally shows Alex Hales joining the elite club of 10,000 T20 runs after his impressive 29-ball 59 against the Oval Invincibles on 17 August. He has recorded 10,044 runs so far and is placed at No 8 in the all-time list, with Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Shoaib Malik, David Warner, Aron Finch, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ahead of him.

The stats have been shared on the official Twitter handle of ESPNCricinfo. The caption of the post reads, “Can anyone catch Chris Gayle on this list. Just look at those numbers,” highlights the outstanding figure of Chris Gayle who is atop the tally with 14,562 runs. During his illustrated career, he has represented various teams in different franchise tournaments. His bat has produced fire irrespective of the teams and leagues that he has played for.

Meanwhile, the England Cricket Board (ECB) is concerned about their opening pair for the upcoming T20 World Cup. A series of disappointing performances from their star opener Jason Roy has become a headache for the selectors. Amid the scenario, Alex Hales’ consistency in the Hundred can provide relief to them.

