The Delhi Capitals on Thursday bid farewell to their coaching staff members Ajit Agarkar and Shane Watson.

Agarkar’s departure as DC’s assistant-coach comes amid reports of the former Indian all-rounder being in the fray for the chief selector’s post in the national team, and it only confirms the speculations further.

“You will always have a place to call home here. Thank You, Ajit and Watto, for your contributions. All the very best for your future endeavours,” DC tweeted.

The chief selector’s post is vacant since Chetan Sharma’s scandalous exit.

BCCI are looking to fill the important post. The last date for application is 30 June and the interviews are likely to be held on 1 July.

“The Cricket Advisory Committee has the mandate to pick a selector who can stand up to the high-profile team management in case there are differences,” said a BCCI official.

Agarkar, 45, played 26 Tests, 191 ODIs and 4 T20s for India. He was a part of the Delhi Capitals’ support staff in the recently held IPL.

