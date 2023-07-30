Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Ajinkya Rahane to skip County commitments with Leicestershire after hectic season

Rahane was to join Leicestershire in June after the IPL, but was instead given a surprise call-up to India's squad for the WTC Final, and subsequently travelled to the Caribbean for the two Tests against the West Indies.

Ajinkya Rahane top-scored for India in the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia with a gritty 89 in the first innings. AP

India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has decided to skip his commitments to Leicestershire in the ongoing County Championship due to hectic international commitments.

Rahane was to join the county side in June after the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), but was instead given a surprise call-up to India’s squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval. He subsequently travelled to the Caribbean for the two-match Test series against the West Indies.

Though Rahane was supposed to link up with the Foxes after the West Indies tour, the 35-year-old has instead opted to take a break instead of flying back to England.

The club said with those involvements previously not factored into his schedule, Rahane has now expressed his desire to take a break from cricket during August and September, meaning he will not feature for Leicestershire as planned.

“Firstly, we are fully understanding of Ajinkya’s situation. He has experienced a hectic schedule in recent months, both in India and travelling with the national team, and we accept his wishes to recover and spend some time with his family,” Director of Cricket Claude Henderson said in a statement issued by the club.

“We have been in constant communication with Ajinkya and accept how situations can change quickly in cricket. He is extremely grateful for our understanding and still hopes to play for Leicestershire one day.”

Australian Peter Handscomb will replace Rahane. Handscomb has extended his stay with the Foxes to feature in next month’s Metro Bank One Day Cup.

“Thankfully, we had planned for a situation like this, and we are delighted Peter is staying on with the team. He brings many qualities alongside his batting and wicketkeeping, including strong leadership, which is a massive help to Lewis (Hill) and the rest of the guys in our changing room,” Henderson said.

With inputs from PTI

Published on: July 30, 2023 15:20:42 IST

