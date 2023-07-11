Ajinkya Rahane, who is playing deputy to captain Rohit Sharma in the Test series against West Indies, came up with a witty and slightly irritated response to a journalist who alluded that he wasn’t young anymore. Rohit Sharma, who was standing next to him, burst into laughter at Rahane’s retort.

“What do you mean by ‘at this age’? I am still young yaar. There’s still a lot of cricket in me,” he said.

He underscored his recent successful run at the IPL 2023 to point towards his renewal of confidence in his game.

“I had a good IPL and domestic season. I have grown in confidence as a batter but in the past one and half year I have also worked a lot on my fitness. I have worked on few aspects of my batting. At the moment I am enjoying my cricket. I am not thinking too much about the future. For now every match is important for me.”

Not only in the IPL but even in the Ranji Trophy he had a very fruitful time of late. This form got him picked for the WTC final and he showed that there was a lot of cricket left in him after he anchored India’s first innings with an 89-run knock, as the Indian line-up fell like a house of cards on the other end.

“In the IPL, CSK has given me freedom. As a player when you have been given a role, you try to fulfil it. Before this, in the IPL my role was to be an anchor but CSK team management gave me the freedom and they wanted me to play my natural game,” said Rahane, who smashed 326 runs at a strike rate of 172.49.

“I am a natural stroke player. So just my role has changed. I always look to fulfil the role assigned to me and here also I will look to fulfil the role that Rohit gives me.”

