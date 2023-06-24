Pakistan’s delay in confirming if they will participate in the ODI World Cup in October-November later this year in India has been holding up the announcement of the schedule for the mega cricketing event. But reports suggest that ICC will soon on 27 June make the official announcement.

The ICC has mentioned a ‘key announcement’ regarding the World Cup in the media invites for the event later this week in Mumbai.

The biggest Cricket event is hardly three months away and Pakistan’s government hasn’t still confirmed if they’ll allow their team to travel to India.

“We are observing and evaluating all aspects relating to our participation in the World Cup including the security situation for Pakistani cricketers and we will offer our views to PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) in due course,” Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was quoted as saying by Reuters on Saturday.

While the official schedule is yet to be announced, the ICC however shared a draft schedule. Reacting to the draft the Pakistan Cricket Board requested the ICC to swap the venues for their clashes against Australia and Afghanistan on 20 October and 23 October. Pakistan is supposed to play the Aussies in Bangalore and their western neighbours Afghanistan in Chennai. PCB argued that the venues were not favourable to them and demanded an interchange, which both the ICC and BCCI have reportedly turned down.

The World Cup will be played from 5 October to 23 November and will feature ten teams from across the world.

India, Afghanistan, Australia, England, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa have already qualified directly through the 2020-2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

World Cup qualifiers are currently underway in Zimbabwe to choose the remaining two sides.

The most anticipated clash of the upcoming World Cup, India vs Pakistan is reportedly to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

