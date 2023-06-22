Mahendra Singh Dhoni called quits from international cricket in 2020 after a career that spanned over one-and-half decades and saw him win the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, ODI World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013, with the WTC being the only ICC title not to his name as the tournament started only in 2019, five years after he left Test cricket.

A career as lustrous as this has won him fans in perhaps all the young cricketers throughout the world today, especially wicket-keepers as he has had the fastest pair of hands behind the wickets, which were on display in the IPL just a month ago, where at 41 he won the fifth IPL title for CSK.

This IPL saw Dhoni spending time with youngsters whenever he had the opportunity, and they had their fan moments listening to every word from their idol.

One such Dhoni fan comes from Afghanistan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the KKR keeper. He was lucky to have a CSK jersey signed by MS Dhoni himself sent to him in Afghanistan. Although the IPL 2023 was nothing spectacular for the young Afghan, who scored 227 runs in 11 matches with a strike rate of 133.52, the support from Dhoni may give him the confidence to do better in the near future.

He took to Twitter to thank Dhoni.

Thanks @msdhoni sir for sending the gift all the way from india ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EaWtwz7CnY — Rahmanullah Gurbaz (@RGurbaz_21) June 20, 2023

“To me, the whole thing is like a dream. I am a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan and playing for his team. I am so happy to get the chance to play for KKR. I want to thank the KKR management for this,” Gurbaz told News18.

“That was the best moment for me. He is one of the best actors in the world. I didn’t expect the way he spoke to me. The way he use modesty is unexpected for me. He is the best person in the world. The best moment of my life was meeting Shah Rukh Khan,” he added.

