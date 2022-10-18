Pakistan will hope to fine-tune their preparations for the T20 World Cup in their final warm-up fixture against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

The Afghanistan-Pakistan clash will be the only day fixture on Wednesday, with Bangladesh taking on South Africa and India facing New Zealand in the remaining games — both taking place later in the evening.

The two sides produced a contest for the ages the last time they met on the field.

Afghanistan and Pakistan were involved in a low-scoring thriller at Sharjah Cricket Ground in the recently-concluded Asia Cup. The match is remembered mainly for tail-ender Naseem Shah’s back-to-back sixes off Fazalhaq Farooqi in the last over after a terrific fightback from the Afghan bowlers, sealing Pakistan’s place in the tournament final with a nervy one-wicket win.

Though only a practice game, the intensity that the two South Asian teams bring to the field every time they face each other is always something to watch out for and fans might just get to witness another memorable moment or three.

Ahead of the fixture, we take a look at the venue, live telecast, and other details pertaining to the match:

When is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match between Afghanistan and Pakistan?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be played on 19 October, Wednesday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match between Afghanistan and Pakistan be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be played at the Brisbane Cricket Ground.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match between Afghanistan and Pakistan begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will start at 8:30 AM (IST).

How can I watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match between Afghanistan and Pakistan?

You can watch ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match between Afghanistan and Pakistan Live on Star Sports Network.

What are the squads for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match between Afghanistan and Pakistan?

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rashid Khan, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi.

Pakistan: Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.