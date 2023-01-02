New Zealand pacer Adam Milne has pulled out of the ODI series’ in Pakistan and India after expressing doubts over his preparation.

The seamer was due to join the Black Caps, who are currently playing the second and final Test against Pakistan in Karachi, for the three-ODI series that starts on 9 January and was also in the squad for the one-dayers against the Men in Blue later this month.

According to a report on ESPNCricinfo, Milne shared his concerns about his preparedness for playing six ODIs in a span of 16 days with New Zealand chief selector Gavin Larsen.

“Adam was very up front with us about his concerns around the lack of one-day bowling loading for the upcoming tours. After chatting to him, we agreed his preparation leading into the tour wouldn’t be sufficient for him to cope with the demands of back-to-back, three-game ODI series.

“We appreciate his honesty and his genuine desire not to let the team down,” the report quoted former seamer Larsen as saying.

Milne had featured in both the T20I as well as the ODI series against India at home and reported stiffness in his hamstring at the end of the final ODI. Milne, who made a solitary appearance for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL last year, had subsequently skipped two List A games for Wellington in December.

Blair Tickner, also right-arm seamer whom Larsen described as a “similar prospect” to Milne, has been named as his replacement in the ODI squads for both Pakistan and India.

Tickner is already in Pakistan at the moment, having travelled with the New Zealand Test squad though he would not find a place in the playing XI in the two matches, both of which are taking place in Karachi.

New Zealand squad for Pakistan ODIs:

Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.

New Zealand squad for India ODIs:

Tom Latham (c), Kane Williamson, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.