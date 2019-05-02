First Cricket
Abu Jayed, Bangladesh bowler, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Uncapped pacer could be surprise package at mega event

Jayed bowls a very fullish length and can hit the right areas on a consistent basis – qualities, which are required to be successful on the English pitches.

Sandipan Banerjee, May 02, 2019 22:15:43 IST

Uncapped pace bowler Abu Jayed has been a surprise pick in Bangladesh’s World Cup squad. The 25-year old, who has featured in five Tests and three T20Is so far, but yet to play a One-Day International (ODI), got the nod of the selectors ahead of much experienced Taskin Ahmed.

The insiders consider that Jayed’s ability of swinging the Kookaburra ball triggered his selection. During Bangladesh’s recent tour of New Zealand the youngster featured in a couple of Tests in the second game in Wellington, Jayed was making the batsmen hustle with his lateral movement. That spell impressed the team management so much that the right-arm medium pace has now been picked to represent the country in a premier tournament like the World Cup.

Bangladesh cricketer Abu Jayed celebrates after the dismissal of the Sri Lanka cricketer Thisara Perera during the second Twenty20 (T20) cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on February 18, 2018. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN / AFP)

Bangladesh cricketer Abu Jayed. AFP

On a cloudy day in the United Kingdom, Jayed seems like the ideal option to get the ball to move around. He bowls a very fullish length and can hit the right areas on a consistent basis – qualities, which are required to be successful on the English pitches. But his lack of pace makes him a risky proposition on flat surfaces, especially towards the end overs. However, with Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman and Rubel Hossain around, initially the youngster is not likely to be the first-choice pace bowler in the playing XI. He has only been chosen as a back-up option.

Prior to the World Cup, Jayed is expected to be tried out in the tri-series in Ireland, involving the hosts and West Indies. With the new ball, if he can make a mark on those games, then only Jayed will come into the scheme of things for the World Cup games.

Also, in case of an unforeseen scenario like an injury to one of the mainstream pacers, the team management will be forced to play him. Remember, this 2019 World Cup is a long tournament with each team playing at least nine games. And with an injury-prone bowler like Mustafizur around, Jayed can actually get an opportunity to come into the playing XI, in the second half of the competition.

