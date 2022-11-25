The Abu Dhabi T10 League has returned with its sixth edition. The 10-over format tournament features a total of eight sides: Team Abu Dhabi, Deccan Gladiators, Northern Warriors, Bangla Tigers, New York Strikers, Morrisville Samp Army, Delhi Bulls and The Chennai Braves.

New York Strikers and Morrisville Samp Army are the new entrants this year replacing Maratha Arabians and Qalandars.

The competition has already kicked off with the opening encounter between the Kieron Pollard-led New York Strikers and the Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangla Tigers on 23 November. Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will continue till 4 December.

Throughout the campaign, 33 games will be contested between the teams. There is more than one game every day. All 33 games will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Deccan Gladiators are the reigning champions, while Northern Warriors have lifted the trophy twice (2018 and 2021). The fast-paced battles will see a number of Indian icons like Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh. Raina is part of the defending champions Gladiators while Singh is in the Bulls squad.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Schedule:

23 November:

1st match: New York Strikers vs the Bangla Tigers

2nd match: Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi

24 November

3rd Match: Morrisville Samp Army vs Bangla Tigers

4th Match: Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls

5th Match: The Chennai Braves vs New York Strikers

25 November

6th Match: Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators

7th Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls

8th Match: Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves

26 November

9th Match: Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers

10th Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors

11th Match: Morrisville Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls

27 November

12th Match: Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors

13th Match: Morrisville Samp Army vs Team Abu Dhabi

14th Match: Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators

28 November

15th Match: New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army

16th Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors

29 November

17th Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army

18th Match: Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves

19th Match: Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls

30 November

20th Match: The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi

21st Match: Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators

22nd Match: New York Strikers vs Northern Warriors

1 December

23rd Match: Delhi Bulls vs New York Strikers

24th Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers

25th Match: Morrisville Samp Army vs Deccan Gladiators

2 December

26th Match: Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves

27th Match: Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army

28th Match: New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi

3 December

Qualifier 1: TBC vs TBC

Eliminator: TBC vs TBC

Qualifier 2: TBC vs TBC

4 December

3rd Place Play-off: TBC vs TBC

Final: TBC vs TBC

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Telecast and Live streaming:

All matches of Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the matches online on the Jio Cinema App and website.

