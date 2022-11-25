Deccan Gladiators are the reigning champions, while Northern Warriors have lifted the trophy twice (2018 and 2021).
The Abu Dhabi T10 League has returned with its sixth edition. The 10-over format tournament features a total of eight sides: Team Abu Dhabi, Deccan Gladiators, Northern Warriors, Bangla Tigers, New York Strikers, Morrisville Samp Army, Delhi Bulls and The Chennai Braves.
New York Strikers and Morrisville Samp Army are the new entrants this year replacing Maratha Arabians and Qalandars.
The competition has already kicked off with the opening encounter between the Kieron Pollard-led New York Strikers and the Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangla Tigers on 23 November. Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will continue till 4 December.
Throughout the campaign, 33 games will be contested between the teams. There is more than one game every day. All 33 games will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Deccan Gladiators are the reigning champions, while Northern Warriors have lifted the trophy twice (2018 and 2021). The fast-paced battles will see a number of Indian icons like Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh. Raina is part of the defending champions Gladiators while Singh is in the Bulls squad.
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Schedule:
23 November:
1st match: New York Strikers vs the Bangla Tigers
2nd match: Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi
24 November
3rd Match: Morrisville Samp Army vs Bangla Tigers
4th Match: Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls
5th Match: The Chennai Braves vs New York Strikers
25 November
6th Match: Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators
7th Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls
8th Match: Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves
26 November
9th Match: Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers
10th Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors
11th Match: Morrisville Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls
27 November
12th Match: Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors
13th Match: Morrisville Samp Army vs Team Abu Dhabi
14th Match: Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators
28 November
15th Match: New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army
16th Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors
29 November
17th Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army
18th Match: Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves
19th Match: Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls
30 November
20th Match: The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi
21st Match: Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators
22nd Match: New York Strikers vs Northern Warriors
1 December
23rd Match: Delhi Bulls vs New York Strikers
24th Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers
25th Match: Morrisville Samp Army vs Deccan Gladiators
2 December
26th Match: Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves
27th Match: Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army
28th Match: New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi
3 December
Qualifier 1: TBC vs TBC
Eliminator: TBC vs TBC
Qualifier 2: TBC vs TBC
4 December
3rd Place Play-off: TBC vs TBC
Final: TBC vs TBC
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Telecast and Live streaming:
All matches of Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the matches online on the Jio Cinema App and website.
