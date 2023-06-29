2890 runs in the Ranji Trophy since 2018/17, at an average of 62.79. An experience of almost 90 first-class matches and India’s A team captaincy. But all this couldn’t book Abhimanyu Easwaran a berth in India’s Test squad for the upcoming tour of the West Indies. Instead, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, both with an average below 50 got called up.

The BCCI last week announced the Tests and ODI squads for the Caribbean Tour which sets off on 12 July. Most of the criticism selectors copped for the Tests and ODI squads for India’s upcoming tour of West Indies was centred on two players Sarfaraz Khan and Abhimanyu Easwaran. Both players have shown consistency in the Ranji in the last few years — Sarfaraz Khan has maintained an average of 106 in the last three seasons – but haven’t made the cut to the national side, whereas those who’ve had good IPL seasons were picked up right away.

Easwaran, though a little set back from being ignored once again, still is not letting his hopes sink.

“It’s natural to be a little disappointed. But when you have such a big dream, that passion overpowers everything. I obviously tell myself and I have this inside me that I will never give up. Till the time I play cricket, my aim will always be to play for the country. So I want to focus on that. And I am really positive about that opportunity coming pretty soon and I just want to work hard on my game and focus on whatever tournaments I play. I want to be ready for the day I get picked and I just want to give it my best every single day I play cricket,” Easwaran told SportsKeeda.

Although he did get a call-up for India’s Bangladesh tour last year, he hasn’t still debuted.

The selectors’ decision to ignore Sarfaraz and Easwaran did no go down well with a lot of legendary cricketers. Among those who had criticised the selectors was legendary Indian former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.

“Tell him (Sarfaraz) that his performances are being recognised. Otherwise, stop playing Ranji Trophy. Say, it’s of no use, you just play IPL and think you are good enough for the red-ball game as well,” he had said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.