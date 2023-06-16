Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

'It is his greatness': Abdul Razzaq on Sachin Tendulkar's praise

Abdul Razzaq responded to Sachin Tendulkar calling him one of the toughest bowlers to face in his storied career

File photo of Pakistan's Abdul Razzaq. Reuters

Sachin Tendulkar faced many tough bowlers over his 24-year cricketing career. Through his record-laden life as a cricketer, Tendulkar faced the challenge of the likes of Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, Courtney Walsh and many, many more.

But the ‘Master Blaster’ said he found it most difficult to face former Pakistan medium pacer Abul Razzaq.

The all-rounder said it was Tendulkar’s ‘greatness’ that made him say such kind words.

“First of all, Sachin Tendulkar was and will always remain a world-class batsman. However, the star that he was and the kind of fan following which he had, Sachin didn’t need to say it (that Razzaq was a tough bowler to face). I never understood Sachin’s need to take my name. He could have named anyone – Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Ambrose and Walsh, Muralitharan and Shane Warne. So he didn’t need to,” Razzaq said on The Nadir Ali podcast.

“It was his greatness. The words he chose for me – and I’ve said this earlier as well – he was being too kind. Not once; he said it quite a few times. Even Sehwag did. A bunny is someone who constantly troubles a batter. But I never gloated in it too much,” he added.

Earlier in the year, Razzaq revealed that the Pakistan team considered Virender Sehwag to be tough to deal with. Tendulkar occupied the second place on the list.

“Virender Sehwag was the most dangerous player. After that Sachin Tendulkar. Pakistan used to plan against Sehwag and Tendulkar. Our plan used to be like – if we get these two wickets – Sehwag and Tendulkar – we will win the match. In bowling, our batsmen used to plan against Zaheer Khan. Irfan Pathan was there too for some time. Harbhajan Singh was there. These were the big names who played big matches and performed for their country,” Razzaq had revealed in a chat with the Times of India.

Updated Date: June 16, 2023 13:34:15 IST

