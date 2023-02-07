Former Pakistan pacer Abdul Razzaq recently weighed in on the Asia Cup 2023 hosting row, saying that ‘it would be good for cricket’ if the Asia Cup was moved out of Pakistan, adding that shifting the tournament to Dubai would be the ‘best option’.

The BCCI and the PCB have been in a disagreement over Pakistan hosting the Asia Cup slated to take place in September, with BCCI secretary Jay Shah earlier reiterating that India would not travel to Pakistan for the continental tournament.

The issue had also been raised at an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting in Bahrain, where the two respective boards failed to reach an agreement. The verdict regarding this matter has been postponed to March.

“It’s good for cricket. And for cricket promotion. India-Pakistan games only happen in ICC tournaments. If Asia Cup has been shifted to Dubai, then it’s best option. It’s good for cricket and cricketers,” Razzaq was quoted as saying by Geo News.

The 43-year-old urged BCCI and PCB to resolve the issues.

“It doesn’t happen like this. This has been on for years. If the two boards sit across table and chat, it would be great. Both boards should solve this issue,” he added.

Khaled Mahmood, former chairman of PCB, said that an Asia Cup without India would affect corporate sponsorship for the event.

“The world doesn’t run on ideology and principles; else ICC should show their power and tell India ‘who are you not to go and play Asia Cup in Pakistan?’ But India has great influence on ICC.

“If we host Asia Cup without India and without their players, corporate sponsorship will all stop. The big money will stop. And it won’t be a glamorous tournament without them. It would be a weak tournament. We will also lose money.”

“If things aren’t going to change, then we have to be pragmatic about this. The PCB will have to accept the change of venue and our players get the chance to play,” he added.

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad has been critical of India’s stance regarding their travels plans to Pakistan, saying ‘India can go to hell’ if the Men in Blue avoided travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

“India can go to hell if they don’t want to come to Pakistan to play cricket.”

“I’ve always backed Pakistan. And you know that I don’t leave spare India whenever an issue arises. But the thing is we need to look at our part. And we should fight for it. We don’t care because we are getting to host our cricket. This is ICC’s job. If ICC can’t control this there’s no use of the governing body. They need to implement similar rules for every team. If teams like these don’t come, they should be debarred. India hoga, apne liye hoga. Hamare liye nahi hai,” the 65-year-old had recently said.

Current PCB chairman Najam Sethi has also reportedly said that Pakistan would not send the team for the ODI World Cup in India, should the Asia Cup be moved out of Pakistan.

India had last travelled to Pakistan back in 2008, for the Asia Cup, and over the last few years, the two teams have only been facing off in ICC tournaments, and not in bilateral series, owing to political tensions between the two countries.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.