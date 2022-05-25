Aamir Khan to host IPL 2022 final; to launch 'Laal Singh Chaddha' trailer during strategic timeout

Bollywood star Aamir Khan will be present at the IPL 2022 final as a host and will also launch the trailer of his new movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ during the second strategic timeout of the first innings on television on Sunday.

The filmmakers of the movie took to social media to confirm the news through a video that announced the release date and venue of the trailer of the movie through Amir Khan himself.

The actor will host the finale through the pre-match show that starts at 6 PM IST and will be broadcast Live on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios and stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni.

The #LaalSinghChaddha trailer will be launched on 29th of May in the most awaited T20 cricket final to be hosted by none other than #AamirKhan. The trailer will play in the first innings during the second time out, on @StarSportsIndia & @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/V9h9qjpE5N — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) May 24, 2022

The movie is a remake of the famous Tom Hanks movie 'Forrest Gump' and is directed by Advait Chandan, who also directed Amir's last movie 'Secret Superstar'.

The movie is slated to release in theatres on 11 August.

