Cricket

'A legendary feat at a legendary venue': Twitter celebrates India's 1983 World Cup triumph

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • June 25th, 2021
  • 10:14:45 IST

In the present cricketing world, Indian men's cricket team has become a Goliath but back in 1983, it was still an underdog against the mighty West Indies. In one of the greatest sporting achievements, Kapil Dev and his bunch of heroes overcame the then two-time champions in the final of the 1983 World Cup at the Lord's cricket ground in London.

The 1983 achievement played a significant role in bringing Indian cricket into a new era. Watching Kapil Dev beating a formidable West Indies team and lifting the trophy at the iconic Lord's inspired generation of budding cricketers to play for the national team.

Batting first, India were bowled out for a mere 183. The target could've been a cakewalk for a batting line-up consisting of Gordon Greenidge, Desmond Haynes, Sir Vivian Richards and skipper Clive Lloyd.

Richards' blistering start didn't make it easy on Indian bowlers but his wicket by Madan Lal off a brilliant Kapil Dev catch changed the course of the match. West Indies lost all their wickets for just 140 on board. Kapil, Balwinder Sandhu, Madan Lal, Roger Binny all took important wickets but it was Mohinder Amarnath who was named as the player of the match for his contribution with the bat (26) and a three-wicket haul.

Here's how twitter is celebrating the memorable day in Indian cricket:

One ball that changed world cricket

