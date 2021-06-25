'A legendary feat at a legendary venue': Twitter celebrates India's 1983 World Cup triumph

In the present cricketing world, Indian men's cricket team has become a Goliath but back in 1983, it was still an underdog against the mighty West Indies. In one of the greatest sporting achievements, Kapil Dev and his bunch of heroes overcame the then two-time champions in the final of the 1983 World Cup at the Lord's cricket ground in London.

The 1983 achievement played a significant role in bringing Indian cricket into a new era. Watching Kapil Dev beating a formidable West Indies team and lifting the trophy at the iconic Lord's inspired generation of budding cricketers to play for the national team.

Batting first, India were bowled out for a mere 183. The target could've been a cakewalk for a batting line-up consisting of Gordon Greenidge, Desmond Haynes, Sir Vivian Richards and skipper Clive Lloyd.

Richards' blistering start didn't make it easy on Indian bowlers but his wicket by Madan Lal off a brilliant Kapil Dev catch changed the course of the match. West Indies lost all their wickets for just 140 on board. Kapil, Balwinder Sandhu, Madan Lal, Roger Binny all took important wickets but it was Mohinder Amarnath who was named as the player of the match for his contribution with the bat (26) and a three-wicket haul.

Here's how twitter is celebrating the memorable day in Indian cricket:

#OnThisDay in 1️⃣9️⃣8️⃣3️⃣, India won its first ever World Cup at the Home of Cricket. A legendary feat at a legendary venue. #PlayBold #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/nQIoctjpmk — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) June 25, 2021

One ball that changed world cricket

25th June '83. If there was 1 ball that changed world cricket, this was the one. Not Bradman's last dismissal, not Misbah's paddle sweep, not Warne's ball of the century Greenidge shouldering arms to Balwinder Sandhu. India winning the World Cup. And cricket taking off in India! pic.twitter.com/zs6MgrkBNE — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 25, 2021

#OnThisDay in 1983: A historic day for the Indian cricket as the @therealkapildev-led #TeamIndia lifted the World Cup Trophy. pic.twitter.com/YXoyLyc5rO — BCCI (@BCCI) June 25, 2021

Two ways to recall June 25 for my generation: 1) the night that Indira Gandhi imposed a ‘dark’ Emergency 2) the day Kapil Dev’s team lifted the World Cup. Despair and hope, the story of life. — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 25, 2021

#OnThisDay, 38 years ago, Indian Cricket Team did the unthinkable and won the 1983 World Cup! Cricket wasn't a sport anymore, it became a religion. #ThisIs83 pic.twitter.com/xjEW95mpHa — 83 (@83thefilm) June 25, 2021

On this day in 1983: Kapil Dev led India won the World Cup. Thank You Master @therealkapildev #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/3h9pvRKDpW — Dharma Chandru (@dharmachandru) June 25, 2021