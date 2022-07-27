'7 ghante kiske paas hai?': Former India cricketer on ODI format

Ever since Ben Stokes announced his retirement from ODIs, there has been a debate on the format and many former cricketers have voiced their concerns regarding the same. Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja, when asked about the ODIs, was very blunt with his take on future of the format.

“There was a time when ODI cricket had arrived and then lesser Test matches were being played because that is again, more productive for the players, broadcasters and for the association. Broadcasters play a key role. If you notice, whichever gets the higher media rights that gets more popularity. ODI was expensive at one point of time. Then T20 came. Now their rights have increased and hence ODIs are being played less. But Test will forever remain. In fact, India are playing more Test match now than they played 20-30 years back. But ODI...7 ghante kiske paas hai agar saare teen ghante me kaam chalta he?” he said on Fan Code during the second ODI between India and West Indies.

Former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri too had similar concerns regarding the format and felt "people found that span of overs between 20 to 40 hard to digest".

“There is no harm in shortening the span of the game. When one-day cricket started, it was of 60 overs. When we won the World Cup in 1983, it was of 60 overs. After that, people thought that 60 overs were a bit too long. People found that span of overs between 20 to 40 hard to digest. So they reduced it from 60 to 50. So years have gone by now since that decision so why not reduce it from 50 to 40 now. Because you got to be forward-thinking and evolve. It stayed for 50 for too long," he said on Fan Code.

