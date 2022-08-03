6,6,6,6,4,6: Ryan Burl smashes Nasum Ahmed for 34 runs in an over, watch video

It has not been a very good T20I series for Bangladesh in Zimbabwe as they lost the series 2-1.

To add spice to the burns, spinner Nasum Ahmed conceded 34 runs when he bowled to Ryan Burl during the third T20I on Tuesday, August 2 at the Harare Sports Club.

The left-hand batter clobbered five 6s and a four in the over, scoring 34 runs in the over. The timeline read: 6,6,6,6,4 and 6. The 34-run over powered Zimbabwe to 156 after an early collapse. In the end, their bowlers did a decent job and restricted Bangladesh to seal the match and clinch the series.

Watch the 34-run over here:

Zimbabwe had a bad start to the match as they lost six wickets for 67 runs in 13 overs. Ryan Burl took his time to assess the situation and settled down and then decided to open his shoulders. In the 15th over of the match, the left-hander went after Nasum Ahmed and smacked him for 34 runs.

After this over, Nasum was not brought back into the attack. Burl marched on to notch up a half-century off 24 balls and finished with a 28-ball knock of 54. Zimbabwe ended their innings on 156/8 in their 20 overs.

Nasum has joined India’s Shivam Dube to concede the second-most runs in an over in T20Is. Back on 2 February 2020, Dube conceded 34 runs in a T20I against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. During that match, Tim Seifert and Ross Taylor went after the pacer.

The record for the most expensive over in T20Is is held by England’s Stuart Broad and Sri Lanka’s Akila Dananjaya.

While Broad conceded 36 runs against India back in the 2007 World T20 at Kingsmead in Durban when Yuvraj Singh smashed him for six consecutive sixes in one over; Dananjaya too conceded six sixes when Kieron Pollard took him to cleaners back in March 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

