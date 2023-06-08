44.9 crore viewers watched IPL 2023 on JioCinema

JioCinema continued to set new records on IPL 2023 as 44.9 crore viewers experienced their favourite sporting event on the platform. Through JioCinema’s multi-platform offerings, viewers watched IPL 2023 through mobiles, tablets, laptops/desktops and Connected TVs.

In particular, Connected TV adoption scaled up rapidly this season across the country, and its massive reach was in evidence with more than 12.6 corers viewers logged on to JioCinema on their Connected TVs. The average time spent per viewer per match across the tournament on Connected TVs was 65 minutes, higher than the average time per viewer on linear TV.

In comparison, the reach of IPL on linear TV (final match not included) including out-of-home viewing for adults (age 15+) is 37 Cr. based on BARC reports. Out-of-home viewing comprises viewers who happen to be in restaurants/ establishments and may or may not be actively viewing the match. Excluding the contribution of out-of-home viewing, the linear TV reach is 32.6 Cr.

