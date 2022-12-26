The Indian cricket team played its last match — a Test against Bangladesh — in Dhaka and ended the year on a nervy note but on the positive side as they beat Bangladesh by three wickets after a tense situation at one stage as they required 71 runs with just three wickets in hand.

The Test series was dominated 2-0. Although, they lost the ODI series earlier 1-2 as Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s heroics bailed Bangladesh out of troubled waters multiple times.

India, however, had a fruitful year in bilateral tournaments, defeating their opponents more often than not. But multinational events took a toll on the Indian team as they were eliminated in the second round of the Asia Cup and were dominated by England in the T20 World Cup semi-final.

While the results and the outcomes of different tournaments can be deceptive, numbers would not lie. Hence, we take a look at India’s 2022 in numbers.

India lost two major T20I tournaments during the year, but still had the best winning percentage in the shortest format.

Format Matches

played Won Lost NR/ Draw Winning percentage Tests 7 4 3 0 57.14% ODIs 24 14 8 2 58.33% T20Is 40 28 10 2 70.00%

Let us take a look at each of the formats separately –

Test cricket

India in ICC Rankings – 2nd

While India have been difficult to beat at home for quite a while, they didn’t have equal success in away series. India lost two Tests against South Africa at the beginning of the year and then ended up losing against England in the rescheduled fifth Test of the 2021 series. However, the win against Bangladesh led India to a 16th consecutive Test series win in Asia.

Format Matches

played Won Lost NR/ Draw Winning percentage Home 2 2 0 0 100.00% Away 5 2 3 0 40.00%

– Rishabh Pant was the highest run-scorer with 680 runs. Shreyas Iyer stood a distant second with 422 runs whereas Cheteshwar Pujara ended third with 409 runs.

– India’s highest total was 574/8 against Sri Lanka in Mohali which was also the fourth-highest total in Tests in 2022.

– In the same match, India defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs which was the second-biggest margin of 2022.

– Ravindra Jadeja registered the highest score in a single innings for India – 175 not out (228) vs Sri Lanka

– Indian batters scored six centuries during the year — two for Jadeja and Pant and one each for Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara.

– Jasprit Bumrah was the highest wicket-taker for India with 22 wickets from 5 games.

– Shardul Thakur had the best innings-figures for India of 7/61 against South Africa. This was also the fourth highest across all Tests in 2022.

– Jadeja and Mohammed Shami registered the highest partnership of the year for the ninth wicket – 103 not out vs Sri Lanka.

– Interestingly, India had four captains in seven Tests – Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah.

ODI Cricket

India in ICC Rankings – 4th

Format Matches

played Won Lost NR/ Draw Winning percentage Home 6 5 1 0 83.33% Away 18 9 7 2 50.00%

Similar to Test cricket, India had three captains in ODIs across the year. The Men-in-Blue had a fairly good outing in the 50-over format in a year when T20Is were prioritised.

– India registered the second-highest total of the year in ODIs – 409/8 vs Bangladesh in Chattogram.

– The score was reached after Ishan Kishan smoked a blistering double ton. His 210 off 131 balls is also the highest score of the year across ODIs.

– Ishan Kishan was also third on the list for most sixes during the year — 18

– Shreyas Iyer ended as India’s top scorer for the year with 724 from 17 matches. Shikhar Dhawan was second with 688 runs whereas Shubman Gill finished third with 638 runs.

– India registered five centuries during the year in ODIs — one each for Pant, Gill, Kishan, Iyer, and Kohli.

– Mohammed Siraj ended as the highest wicket-taker for India with 24 wickets from 15 ODIs. Shardul Thakur trailed Siraj by two wickets, ending with 22 wickets from 16 games. Yuzvendra Chahal was third with 21 wickets from 14 ODIs.

– Bumrah topped the charts for best figures in an innings in 2022 with his figures of 6/19 against England at the Oval.

T20I Cricket

India in ICC Rankings – 1st

India had a decent year in T20Is except for the disappointing losses at the Asia Cup in Dubai and the T20 World Cup in Australia. India can still boast of an unbeaten run of nine consecutive bilateral T20I series throughout the year. While India drew 2-2 against South Africa in the five-match series in June, India emerged victorious in eight other series.

Format Matches

played Won Lost NR/ Draw Winning percentage Home 17 12 4 1 70.59% Away 23 16 6 1 69.57%

– India’s highest total in T20Is was 237/3 against South Africa in Guwahati. This was also the second-highest total across the year in T20Is featuring full-member nations.

– India’s newest sensation Suryakumar Yadav ended as the top scorer in T20Is in 2022 with 1,164 runs. Virat Kohli was the second on the list with 781 runs. Rohit Sharma finished third with 656 runs.

– Kohli also recorded the highest score of the year in T20Is featuring full member nations with 122 not out runs against Afghanistan in Dubai.



– Indian batters managed four centuries during the year — two for Suryakumar Yadav and one each for Kohli and Deepak Hooda.

– Bhuvneshwar Kumar ended 2022 with 37 wickets from 32 games — the highest for India and second amongst full-member nations. Arshdeep Singh was second best for India with 33 wickets from 21 T20Is.

– Bhuvneshwar also registered the best bowling figures for India in an innings – 5/4 vs Afghanistan in the Asia Cup.

