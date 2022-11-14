There has been quite a buzz over star tennis player Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik’s alleged separation as the two are said to be headed for an official divorce very soon. Amid such reports, a new announcement has left fans in a confused state as the couple will now be appearing on a new reality show together. While the timing of the announcement can seem quite odd, it has been confirmed by the OTT platform UrduFlix on its Instagram handle. The poster of the show titled ‘The Mirza Malik Show’ has also been unveiled featuring the star couple.

Shared on Sunday, the poster shows Sania and Shoaib standing in front of the green wall with Burj Khalifa in the background. Sania can be seen keeping her hands on Shoaib’s shoulders while posing for the camera. The caption of the post further read, “The Mirza Malik Show very soon only on Urduflix.”

Check:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UrduFlix (@urduflixofficial)

While the post has not been shared by the stars yet, this announcement has now given rise to more confusion and speculations. Fans also took to the comment section and shared their reactions. Some called it a ‘publicity stunt’ while some fans were happy to see the couple back together.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik headed for a divorce?

At a time when no clarification has been issued regarding the situation between Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, speculations over their separation have been making rounds for the past week. Ever since Sania started sharing cryptic posts on Instagram, it has left fans wondering whether there are any problems in paradise.

Several reports also suggested that the couple has decided to part ways and is already co-parenting their son Izhaan Mirza Malik. Her first note came on Instagram stories which read, “Where do broken hearts go? To find Allah.”

Later, she also shared a photo with her son with the caption, “The moments that get me through the hardest days.”

On the other hand, Shoaib has so far maintained silence over the same.

Notably, the couple got married in 2010 and welcomed their first child, a son in 2018.

