Firstcricket

India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli's 166 helps India crush Sri Lanka by record 317 runs

Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 166 to help India beat Sri Lanka by 317 runs and record the highest-ever victory margin in a one-day international as they swept the series 3-0 on Sunday.

FirstCricket Staff January 15, 2023 21:14:59 IST
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli's 166 helps India crush Sri Lanka by record 317 runs

It was the biggest margin of victory by runs in the history of men's ODIs. AP

India vs Sri Lanka Virat Kohlis 166 helps India crush Sri Lanka by record 317 runs

Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 166 to help India beat Sri Lanka by 317 runs and record the highest-ever victory margin in a one-day international as they swept the series 3-0 on Sunday. AP

India vs Sri Lanka Virat Kohlis 166 helps India crush Sri Lanka by record 317 runs

The night well and truly belonged to King Kohli. The 34-year-old, who had ended a nearly three-year wait for an international hundred in the Asia Cup last year, showed that he is back to his best. Sportzpics

India vs Sri Lanka Virat Kohlis 166 helps India crush Sri Lanka by record 317 runs

Kohli is now only three short of equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries. Kohli’s conversion ratio is remarkable as he got to his 46th ton in 259 innings while Tendulkar had taken 452 innings to get to 49 centuries. Sportzpics

India vs Sri Lanka Virat Kohlis 166 helps India crush Sri Lanka by record 317 runs

Before Kohli took over, Gill had played some high quality strokes en route to his second ODI hundred. With that effort, he repaid the faith of the team management which had picked him to open ahead of Ishan Kishan, who came into the series with a double hundred under his belt. Sportzpics

India vs Sri Lanka Virat Kohlis 166 helps India crush Sri Lanka by record 317 runs

The ball before Kohli got his hundred saw a nasty collision at the square-leg boundary between Vandersay and Ashen Bandara, with both fielders stretchered off. Dunith Wellalage came in as a concussion substitute for Vandersay and batted for the tourists at number eight. Sportzpics

India vs Sri Lanka Virat Kohlis 166 helps India crush Sri Lanka by record 317 runs

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj then returned impressive figures of 4-32 as India bowled out the tourists for 72 in 22 overs as India went past New Zealand’s 290-run thrashing of Ireland in 2008. Sportzpics

India vs Sri Lanka Virat Kohlis 166 helps India crush Sri Lanka by record 317 runs

A fan invades the pitch and tries to touch the feet of Virat Kohli during India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Sportzpics

India vs Sri Lanka Virat Kohlis 166 helps India crush Sri Lanka by record 317 runs

It was the biggest margin of victory by runs in the history of men’s ODIs. AP

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: January 15, 2023 21:14:59 IST

TAGS:

also read

India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI centuries at home
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI centuries at home

This was also Kohli's third century in the last four ODI innings as the 34-year-old earlier scored a century in the final ODI against Bangladesh in December 2022 before slamming another in Guwahati

Virat Kohli has shown over long period that he is a master in ODIs: Gautam Gambhir 
First Cricket News

Virat Kohli has shown over long period that he is a master in ODIs: Gautam Gambhir 

Gautam Gambhir added that we should not be comparing Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar praises Virat Kohli after India batter equals his ODI century record
First Cricket News

Sachin Tendulkar praises Virat Kohli after India batter equals his ODI century record

Virat Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record for most ODI centuries (20) at home with his 73rd international century.