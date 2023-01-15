India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli's 166 helps India crush Sri Lanka by record 317 runs
Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 166 to help India beat Sri Lanka by 317 runs and record the highest-ever victory margin in a one-day international as they swept the series 3-0 on Sunday.
Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 166 to help India beat Sri Lanka by 317 runs and record the highest-ever victory margin in a one-day international as they swept the series 3-0 on Sunday. AP
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI centuries at home
This was also Kohli's third century in the last four ODI innings as the 34-year-old earlier scored a century in the final ODI against Bangladesh in December 2022 before slamming another in Guwahati
Virat Kohli has shown over long period that he is a master in ODIs: Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir added that we should not be comparing Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar.
Sachin Tendulkar praises Virat Kohli after India batter equals his ODI century record
Virat Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record for most ODI centuries (20) at home with his 73rd international century.