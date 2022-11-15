West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard ranks among those cricketers who have significantly changed the dynamics of T20 cricket with their explosive approach. Though he has been a crucial figure in the West Indies outfit, Pollard has also made his name in the annals of franchise cricket. So far, the right-handed batter has featured in several franchise tournaments. However, it was no doubt the Indian Premier League (IPL) that established him as one of the most ferocious all-rounders of world cricket. Today, 15 November, Pollard announced that he’s bidding adieu to the IPL with a long heart-felt note on his personal Twitter handle.

Since his introduction to the cash-rich league, the destructive all rounder has been a constant figure in the Mumbai Indians dugout. He has not only served the unit with the bat, but his slower deliveries in the middle overs have also benefited them. He has won a total of seven trophies with the side including the IPL five times (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020) and the Champions Trophy two times (2011 and 2013).

Pollard failed to make any notable contribution for the Mumbai-based franchise in the previous season. He had featured in 11 matches and amassed a total of just 144 runs at an average of 14.40. Looking at his bowling, he only managed to pick up 4 wickets in the season.

The sudden decision by Pollard has unquestionably shattered many Mumbai Indians as well as IPL fans. However, in the statement, the batting maestro revealed that he would be associated with the franchise as their batting coach in the 2023 edition.

An emotional fan wrote, “Kieron Pollard will always have a special place in the heart of every Mumbai Indians fan. No one can replace him I repeat no one. Thank you, Polly.”

According to another one, “The contribution of Kieron Pollard for Mumbai Indians it’s just remarkable. He is one of the biggest reasons for Mumbai Indians’ success in IPL. He won many games for MI single-handedly. He is MVP for MI for many years. One of the greatest ever!”

An individual asserted, “What a journey has been since so far for Kieron Pollard. He helped MI to win 5 titles. I wish him a wonderful career ahead.”

A Mumbai Indians fan wished Pollard luck for his “second innings” of the career and noted, “The legend of Kieron Pollard grew because of MI and Mumbai Indians is what it is today because of Kieron Pollard. Fabulous team player, all-rounder and spectacular fielder.”

Here are some other reactions:

– IPL Winner: 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020

– CLT 20 Winner: 2011 & 2013

– Second highest run (3915) scorer for MI

– Most matches (211) for MI

– Most sixes (258) for MI

– 79 wickets & took 113 catches.#KieronPollard #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/yLTK27wG1O — Kumar Gourav (@TheKumarGourav) November 15, 2022

During his 12-year-long illustrious IPL career, Pollard has played 189 matches for Mumbai Indians and recorded a massive 3,412 runs including 16 half-centuries to his name. His service with the ball also deserves appreciation as the part-time medium pacer fetched as many as 69 wickets.

