Team India’s disappointing elimination from the T20 World Cup gave birth to a lot of questions, demanding some basic changes in squad development. It also included a major topic regarding the allowance of frequent breaks for senior cricketers between series throughout the year.

Now, former India player Ajay Jadeja added another point to the controversy taking the names of India’s head coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathore. The duo took a rest after the World Cup and missed the ongoing multi-format tour in New Zealand.

While speaking on Amazon Prime Video, Jadeja made a stern remark that he believes coaches don’t need any break as they get plenty of time for that during the IPL season. “In the IPL, you have a break for two or two-and-a-half months. They are, after all, my friends. I’ve known Vikram Rathour for a very long time. Dravid has played excellent cricket for India. I have no intention to disrespect them. However, you only work in this position only for two years. So, they should invest everything in it like the players,” he stated.

Moreover, Jadeja cleared the reasons behind his thought. According to him, the side will get very little time before the Bangladesh tour where India will play a couple of Tests along with a three-match ODI series. Thus, Dravid needed to be with the Test squad during this time and it would have enhanced their performance in the red-ball fixtures.

“There will be players travelling from this country to Bangladesh, with a four-day break in between,” Jadeja further explained.

Previously, ex-India coach Ravi Shastri also made the same kind of statement in a virtual interview session. He shed light on the benefits of spending more time with the players and asked, “To be honest, why do you need that many breaks?”

Along with Dravid and Rathore, a number of first-team players including skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli did not travel to New Zealand. It paved a way for youngsters to wear the Blue jersey. As a replacement, VVS Laxman was bestowed the responsibility to guide the side as the interim head coach.

