India vs Australia: 'He must be absolutely disgusted', Kartik, Shastri react to Rohit's dismissal in Ahmedabad
India skipper Rohit Sharma fell for 35 on Day 3 of the fourth Test against Australia after getting off to a promising start with his manner of dismissal eliciting sharp reactions from the on-air commentators.
With the fourth Test between India and Australia underway at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, captain Rohit Sharma was the first wicket to fall on Day 3. He was dismissed for 35 in the first innings.
Sharma along with Shubman Gill gave India a good start in reply to Australia’s mammoth 480, with the Indian skipper hitting three boundaries and a maximum.
However, it was spinner Matthew Kuhnemann who stopped India’s progress by getting the prized scalp of Rohit. The India captain while trying to hit a backfoot punch off the left-arm spinner was out caught at short cover.
While the India skipper seemed visibly annoyed by his dismissal, the Aussies broke into celebration after separating the opening pair. Commentators were also taken aback by Sharma’s dismissal.
While Ravi Shastri said, “That’s soft. Would you believe it? He has hit it straight to short extra cover. He will be kicking himself. He was batting so beautifully”, Gavaskar quipped that “the ball might have stopped a little bit.”
Murali Kartik, while commenting on the same noted how Rohit was looking “extremely comfortable” on the ground but must be “absolutely disgusted with himself” following the catch out.
Watch:
@ImRo45 again missed the opportunity for a big Hundred #INDvAUS #RohitSharma #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/qkPJtmoJtA
— PredictionBoss (@ashubt19) March 11, 2023
Notably, it was not all bad news for Rohit Sharma on Day 3 of the 4th Test against Australia. The Team India skipper achieved a major feat by completing 17,000 runs in international cricket, to become the sixth Indian to do so after Sachin Tendulkar (34,357), Virat Kohli (25,047), Rahul Dravid (24,208), Sourav Ganguly (18,575), and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (17,266).
While the Aussies scored 480 runs in their first innings, the Indian side finished on 289/3 at stumps with Kohli batting on 59 with Ravindra Jadeja for company.
