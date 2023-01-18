Why Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisor has resigned

As the war rages on in Ukraine, Russia continues its attack on civilian infrastructure.

The most recent strike was on an apartment building in the south-central city of Dnipro, which claimed at least 44 lives.

The attack has stirred outrage after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s advisor Oleksiy Arestovych claimed that Ukraine has shot down the Russian missile. He has since stepped down.

Let’s understand what really went wrong.

Oleksiy Arestovych’s resignation

The Ukrainian presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych tendered his resignation after he suggested that the Russian X-22 anti-ship ballistic missile that hit an apartment block in Dnipro on Saturday, was shot down by the Ukrainian forces, according to Ukrainian online newspaper Kyiv Independent.

In comments to a YouTube channel hours after the missile attack, Arestovych said that the rocket had detonated after it had been downed by Ukrainian air defence forces.

The Guardian quoted Arestovych as saying to Feigin Live, “The rocket was shot down, it fell on the driveway, and it exploded when it fell.”

Russian media reportedly exploited Arestovych’s claim, which was swiftly refuted by the Ukrainian Air Force. Issuing a statement, the air defence forces said that they did not currently have the technological capabilities to detect or shoot down ballistic missiles.

According to BBC, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov seized the Ukrainian advisor’s claim and said that Russian attacks “do not strike residential buildings,” while suggesting that it was caused by Ukrainian air defences – a conclusion he stated had also been reached by “some representatives of the Ukrainian side.”

Back at home, Arestovych was severely criticised for his unverified statements, and many demanded the presidential administration sack him for making unverified statements.

Initially, the Ukrainian diplomat refused to apologise for two days and pinned the blame on tiredness by saying that it was just “one theory” put forward by a friend who happened to be near the scene, reported The Guardian.

However, he was then forced to apologise to the victims of the attack. He cited his “fundamental mistake” as the reason for his departure.

Taking to Facebook, he shared a picture of his resignation letter and said, “I offer my sincere apologies to the victims and their relatives, the residents of Dnipro and everyone who was deeply hurt by my prematurely erroneous version of the reason for the Russian missile striking a residential building.”

The missile strike on Dnipro

On Saturday, Russia carried out two mass rocket strikes on Ukraine, shattering an apartment block in Dnipro, where at least 44 people have died, said Dnipro mayor Borys Filatov said on Facebook.

Ukrainian officials had said that the target of the attack was Ukraine’s energy infrastructure – a part of the strategy to leave the former Soviet country without power and limit its ability to fight.

Rescue workers have cleared over 90 per cent of the rubble during a 63-hear search since the strike, Dailymail cited Valentyn Reznichenko, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region as saying. He added that over 79 people are injured and 28 of them are hospitalised and 10 are in serious condition.

Oleksiy Arestovych’s controversial past

According to Kyiv Independent, Oleksiy Arestovych is a blogger and former military officer, who served as strategic communications advisor before his resignation.

During the initial days of Russia’s aggression, Arestovych was one of the most watched personalities as he started posting daily briefings about the status of the conflict from inside the office in Kyiv.

He also used to share videos wherein he would predict a swift victory by Ukraine. His accessibility and calm demeanour gained him a substantial following and he was frequently cited by the media. However, many of his claims would prove false or misleading. This became the peak moment for his detractors.

Many critics questioned the information and warship assessments he shared when he was never really on staff and therefore not a part of the president’s inner circle.

According to The Guardian, in August, official advisor Mykhailo Podalyak said Arestovych was not on staff, saying that “he talks so much that we made him an adviser to the entire office.”

