Why US is sending 1,500 additional troops to Mexico border

America is sending 1,500 additional troops to its border with Mexico.

These troops will bolster the 2,500 National Guard members already at the border as well as support the work of the US Border Patrol.

But why is America doing so? And what does Title 42 have to do with it?

Let’s take a closer look:

The Joe Biden administration is sending troops to the border in anticipation of a surge of migrants ahead of COVID-19 border restrictions set to be lifted in May.

This also comes as Title 42 restrictions are set to lapse on 11 May.

According to PBS, Title 42 gives the US government emergency powers to “stop the introduction of communicable diseases.”

While the code itself has existed for years, the previous Trump administration used Title 42 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to restrict border crossings from Mexico.

It also gives the US government powers to rapidly expel non-Mexican migrants to Mexico without giving them a chance to seek asylum.

Theresa Cardinal Brown of the Bipartisan Policy Center told PBS the Trump regime “essentially overrode immigration law” by citing a risk to public health.

Biden, a Democrat running for reelection in 2024, has grappled with record numbers of migrants caught illegally crossing the US-Mexico border since he took office in 2021.

BBC quoted US Customs and Border Protection official Troy Miller as saying that his agency estimates more than 10,000 migrants will cross the border after Title 42 expires.

That predicted figure is more than twice the March daily average.

According to BBC, 2022 witnessed more than 2.76 million immigrants illegally cross over into the United States. That, after 2021 saw the highest number of immigrants crossing over since 1960.

According to PBS, more than 2 million expulsions have been seen under Title 42 – many of them trying to cross and being sent back multiple times.

Brown said, “… we do believe that Title 42 was one of the reasons why we saw people trying multiple times, [which] increased the numbers.”

The troops will arrive on 10 May, as per BBC.

This comes in the backdrop of Mexico agreeing to take back ‘on humanitarian grounds’ Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan migrants from the United States post 11 May, as per CNN.

Mexico’s support is critical to any push by the US to clamp down at the southern border, particularly as migrants from nations from as far away as Haiti are making the trek on foot up through Mexico, and are not easily returned back to their home countries.

CNN quoted DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as saying, “We do expect that encounters at our southern border will increase as smugglers are seeking to take advantage of this change and already are hard at work spreading disinformation that the border will be open after that. High encounters will place a strain on our entire system, including our dedicated and heroic workforce and our communities.”

“Let me be clear: Our border is not open and will not be open after 11 May.”

The 90-day deployment of active-duty troops will supplement the work of the US Border Patrol but not carry out law enforcement duties, Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Pat Ryder said in a statement.

They will conduct ground-based monitoring, data entry and warehouse support to free up border agents and “fill critical capability gaps,” Ryder said.

Biden, who announced his Democratic reelection campaign a week ago, is trying to signal his administration is making a serious effort to tamp down the number of illegal crossings, which has been a potent source of Republican attacks. He also is trying to send a message to potential border crossers not to attempt the journey.

But Republicans have criticized Biden for rolling back the hardline policies of Republican former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for his party’s nomination.

Some Democrats and immigration activists also have lambasted Biden for gradually toughening his approach to border security.

‘Unacceptable’

Senator Bob Menendez, a Democrat and chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Biden’s decision to send troops was unacceptable.

“Trying to score political points or intimidate migrants by sending the military to the border caters to the Republican Party’s xenophobic attacks on our asylum system,” Menendez said in a statement.

The Pentagon is looking at ways to replace the active-duty personnel with those from the reserve force, he said.

Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, when asked about the troop deployment in a news conference, said the US is a sovereign nation and that Mexico respects its decisions.

US military troops have been used to help secure the border during previous presidential administrations, including Republican George W. Bush, Democrat Barack Obama and Trump, who deployed thousands of active-duty and National Guard troops

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called such deployments “a common practice.”

Pentagon leaders have long been frustrated about military deployments to the border, privately arguing that the mundane tasks are better suited for law enforcement agencies and can affect military readiness.

Immigration advocates have criticized previous efforts to send troops to the border.

“People seeking asylum should be met with humanitarian professionals, welcoming volunteers, and medical and mental health professionals. Not soldiers,” tweeted Bilal Askaryar, interim campaign manager of the #WelcomeWithDignity Campaign.

