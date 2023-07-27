Why US and UK travellers will need a visa for Europe

American travellers currently enjoy visa-free access to most European countries. But, the rules are about to change next year.

Come 2024, travellers from more than 60 visa-exempt nations will need to apply for European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) permission prior to their visits, according to the official travel website of the European Union.

”The rules of travel to Europe have changed. Starting from 2024, some 1.4 billion people from over 60 visa-exempt countries are required to have a travel authorisation to enter most European countries,” the EU website stated.

Let’s take a closer look.

The reason

ETIAS has been introduced to evaluate potential security concerns associated with visitors before their arrival and stop cross-border crime and terrorism, reported NDTV.

Currently, US citizens don’t need a visa to visit the majority of EU nations, but visiting these countries will get slightly complicated once the new visa requirements go into effect.

Since 2009, travellers entering the United States from a variety of nations have been required to apply for a comparable authorisation. Notably, ETIAS is similar to the US Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) procedure.

Several of the top 10 nations on the Henley Passport Index, including the UK (passport holders can now enter 188 countries without a visa), New Zealand (187 countries), Canada (185 countries), and the US (184 countries), will be impacted by the move, according to The National News.

ETIAS visas

According to the EU website, ETIAS “is an entry requirement for visa-exempt nationals travelling to any of these 30 European countries.”

The government further explains that ETIAS clearance is only meant for short visits, which are limited to 90 days in any 180-day period.

Notably, ETIAS visas are electronically connected to the traveller’s passport rather than physical paperwork.

The ETIAS approval remains valid for three years or until the registered passport expires, whichever occurs first.

Criteria

The EU states that travellers will require an ETIAS travel authorisation if they fit the following criteria: they are not EU citizens; they are nationals of a nation whose citizens are not required to have visas for a short-term stay in the European countries requiring ETIAS; and they do not have a residence permit, card, or document issued by any of the European countries requiring ETIAS.

Application & processing

The EU will offer applications through a dedicated website and mobile application when the ETIAS requirement goes into effect the following year.

Travellers must submit information from their passports or another travel document to which a visa can be attached in order to apply.

For minors under their custody, parents and legal guardians may submit an application.

An email will be used to confirm the submission of the application and contain a special number that is required for future use.

If an application is denied, the email notifying the applicant of the decision will also include instructions on how to appeal.

According to the EU, most applications will receive an ETIAS approval within minutes, although it may take up to 30 days.

The government strongly advises applicants to submit their ETIAS applications well in advance of any trip and to wait until they have been approved before making any travel-related purchases, such as hotel or aircraft reservations.

Costing

The processing price for the ETIAS is set at 7 euros (~Rs 639).

Applicants under the age of 18 or older than 70 are not required to pay this amount.

Valid ETIAS visas cannot guarantee entry

Yes, it is possible that you may be denied entry to a European country.

Travellers will still have to go through border procedures when they arrive, and having an ETIAS visa does not ensure entrance, according to the EU website.

The travel document you use must match the one you submitted with your ETIAS application because they are electronically connected. If you don’t, you might be unable to travel by bus, ferry, or plane or enter any of the ETIAS-required nations in Europe.

