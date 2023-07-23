China to resume 15-day visa-free entry for Singapore, Brunei citizens

China will restart 15-day visa-free entrance for Singapore and Brunei nationals on Wednesday, according to the embassies in both countries, more than three years after the visas were halted to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Citizens of Singapore and Brunei with regular passports would be allowed to enter China visa-free for business, sightseeing, visiting family and friends, and transit, the embassies said on their websites.

Many of China’s zero-COVID regulations were dropped in December, but tourist permits were only reissued in March.

China has also sought visa-free travel to Singapore for its nationals.